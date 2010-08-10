DROID Pro Launching Q4; 1.3GHz, Android 3.0

Verizon's 2010/2011 roadmap has been leaked to Boy Genius Report and there's plenty of useful little tidbits for those considering upgrading in the next few months.

Most interesting is probably the existence of yet another Motorola DROID. Boasting a 1.3GHz CPU, a 4-inch display and global roaming capabilities, this device will reportedly hit the market in November. Motorola and Verizon are also planning a "slab form-factor" device that resembles the old Motorola Q (pictured below, if you don't remember) but packs a full touchscreen and Android 2.2. Expect more global Android devices from both Samsung and HTC before the end of the year, too.

There's also a couple of tablets on the horizon for Verizon (oh, I went there), with devices from Motorola and Samsung planned. Samsung's will sport a 7-inch display while Motorola's will be a 10-inch job with either a 1GHz or 1.3-GHz CPU. It's also got a front-facing camera, and Android 3.0. Unfortunately, 3.0 will likely hold up the release, pushing it back from a planned December release to February 2011.

As far as Verizon's LTE network goes, the carrier is hoping to have 75 percent of the country covered by April 2012, and there'll be a Novatel LTE MiFi device out in January or February apparently capable of supporting up to 10 simultaneous Wi-Fi users. According to BGR sources, LTE data pricing is said to be $59.99/month, though it’s not yet clear what the data allowance will be.

There was no mention of a CDMA iPhone 4 for the network, but it's not altogether impossible given evidence presented by previous reports.