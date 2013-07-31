Chromecast Sells Out At Best Buy Stores Across the Country

Google's Chromecast audio/video streamer hasn't even been available for a week, but already folks are having a hard time getting their hands on the device. The device that plugs into your HDTV and turns it into a receiver for video and audio was made available on July 28. However, Digital Trends writes that it's already sold out of the majority of Best Buy locations around the country. The device is also sold out on Amazon.com and the Google Play Store.

"Representatives from BestBuy.com called me foolish for even checking stores," writes Digital Trend's Jeffrey Van Camp. "They told me that it’s a complete nationwide sellout."

Chromecast costs $35 and is a media streaming adapter. The 2-inch dongle connects to your TV via the HDMI port and streams audio/video content over WiFi, allowing the user to stream content to their TV from either the Chrome browser or from their mobile phone or tablet. Google hasn't commented on the shortage of Chromecast units, nor did Best Buy offer any indication as to when it might be back in stock.