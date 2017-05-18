You Can Now Get Xbox Live Gold for Free

No plans for the weekend? Microsoft just announced that it's giving all Xbox players on Xbox One and Xbox 360 free access to Xbox Live Gold. That means that through May 21, non-members will be able to enjoy all of the perks usually reserved for Gold Members.

As if that weren't generous enough, Microsoft has also announced that everyone will get free access to Minecraft Xbox One Edition (a $20 value). So for the next days, you'll be able to play online with your friends and check out the latest version of Minecraft.

If, after the trial, you decide you want to sign up for Xbox Live Gold, Amazon is offering 15 months of Xbox Live Gold membership for $59. That means you get 3 extra months — a $25 value — for free. Amazon's deal may end at any moment, so we recommend taking advantage of the deal now and then using your Gold Membership digital code after Microsoft's free weekend. Just note that the Amazon deal must be purchased via the link adjacent to the "Bonus Offer" text on Amazon's page.