T-Mobile's New iPhone 7 Deal Saves You Up to $400

If you believe the rumors, the iPhone 8 is shaping up to be the most expensive iPhone in Apple history. Fortunately, T-Mobile recently kicked off an Apple iPhone promo that takes up to $400 off the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The promo involves a few steps, but in the end they're all worth it. First, you'll have to purchase the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus at a T-Mobile store. It's worth noting that T-Mobile is currently taking $100 off the 256GB iPhone 7 and 256GB iPhone 7 Plus. That means you can get the 256GB model for the same price as the 128GB model, which is $749 and $869, respectively. For the average user, it's a no-brainer to upgrade to 256GB.

You'll also have to purchase your new iPhone via an Equipment Installment Plan. T-Mobile's EIP is a payment plan for new and existing customers that lets you pay for a device via monthly payments. After you purchase your iPhone, you trade-in your iPhone 6 or above to get your $300 prepaid MasterCard.

If your instant trade-in value is less than $300, within 30 days you can visit T-Mobile's Promotions Hub, enter coupon code "17Q3IPHONE7" and your MasterCard will be loaded with the difference.

To be fair, Target offered a similar, albeit less complicated, discount back in the spring, but T-Mobile one-ups that deal with its $100 off discounts on the 256GB models. So even though it involves a few hoops, ultimately it's the best iPhone 7 deal you can find at the moment.