Sony's Wild Touchscreen Projector Is Wildly Expensive

Sony's new touchscreen projector is seriously innovative, but you'll need some serious cash to get it.

The Xperia Touch is unique because it's a projector that supports touch input, allowing you to manipulate the projected image as if it were a touchscreen. Best of all, it achieves that in a small and easily portable chassis.

At this year's Mobile World Congress, Sony gave the device its official name and shed more light on its plans for it. When it ships this summer, the Xperia Touch will run Android Nougat. With that operating system's help, you'll be able to download any number of apps available in the Google Play marketplace and use them with the Xperia Touch.

MORE: First Video of Working Galaxy S8 Leaked

Our own Sherri Smith had the opportunity to try out the Xperia Touch. The device displays a 23-inch touchscreen when it's turned on, and supports up to 10 simultaneous touch inputs. It can also project an 80-inch HD image if you want to watch some movies or other entertainment.

In the demo, Smith said that the Xperia Touch's touch support was "responsive and accurate" while a Sony rep played a virtual piano on the projected image.

(Image credit: The Xperia Touch could transform family time, if you can afford it. Credit: Sony)

Here's the bad news. Sony's Xperia Touch will start its retail rollout in Europe, where the Android-based projector will be available for 1,499 pounds ($1,845), the company confirmed to BGR. While pricing in the U.S. isn't yet available, chances are it'll come in around that price when it reaches store shelves here.

Sony certainly appears to be putting its best foot forward. In addition to strong app support, the Xperia Touch will support Google Assistant. You'll even be able to play your PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 video games via the bundled Sony Remote Play app

Whether the Xperia Touch will be able to overcome its hefty price tag, however, remains to be seen.