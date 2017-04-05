Get Fit with Misfit Shine 2 for $41 Off

If you're looking for a simple fitness tracker that's light, inexpensive, and can withstand a dip in the pool, the Misfit Shine 2 is a solid option. Although it normally retails for $99.99, Amazon currently offers it for $58.99, which is the lowest price that it's ever been.

The Misfit Shine 2 is basic in a good way. There's no complicated interface to learn and no menus to get lost in. Instead, to interact with the watch you just tap twice on its capacitive face and the 12 LEDs around the face light up to display your progress or show the current time. If you have compatible smart devices at home - such as the Misfit Bolt light bulb - you can use the Misfit Link app to sync your home devices with your Misfit Shine 2, in which case tapping the watch's face three times will activate your smart appliance.

The watch has a three-axis accelerometer and magnetometer to track basic fitness metrics such as steps, calories burned, and distance traveled. Since it is water resistant to 50 meters, the Misfit Shine 2 can also track your swim workouts.

At night, it can also automatically detect when you've fallen asleep and keep a record of your sleeping patterns.

The Shine 2 doesn't require any charging. It uses a replaceable coin cell battery that can last up to six months.

If you're ok with basic fitness tracking or looking to buy a tracker without making a big financial commitment, the discounted Misfit Shine 2 is a solid place to start.