Don't Wait for Prime Day: $200 Off All Galaxy S10 Smartphones

Update June 13: B&H Photo is taking $100 off every Samsung Galaxy S10 phone. Even better, it's offering a $100 coupon that stacks on the sale price for savings of $200 per phone. For instance, you can get the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e for $549.99. That's just $10 more than yesterday's limited sale and the second-best price we've ever seen for Samsung's excellent smartphone. Other deals include the Galaxy S10 ($699.99 after coupon), and Galaxy S10 Plus ($799.99 after coupon). Each phone comes with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit.



The Galaxy S10e is Samsung's version of the iPhone XR. It's a premium smartphone with a not-so-premium price — at least by today's standards.

Although Amazon has discounted Samsung's budget smartphone before, the retailer has shied away from taking more than $110 off its $749 price tag. Enter Fry's. Today only, Fry's has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e for $529.99 via coupon code "2288". That's $220 off and the best price we've ever seen for Samsung's mobile. There is a catch, it's only available for local delivery in select stores. (You can check Fry's stores here).

Keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but we really doubt Amazon will match this price come July. In fact, Amazon currently has the Unlocked Galaxy S10e on sale for $639.99 ($110 off). It's a solid deal, but one that Fry's clearly trumps.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e packs many of the same features found on the pricier S10 and S10 Plus, but in a smaller package. It sports a 5.8-inch AMOLED (2160 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The S10e's screen is HDR10+ certified, which means you'll get excellent contrast and visibility.

In terms of cameras, it sports a 10MP front camera and dual lenses on the rear, one 12MP and one 16MP. Battery life could be better, our review unit died after 9 hours and 41 minutes, which is an hour less than the S9's 10:52. Still, it's an excellent budget phone, especially now that it's on sale.