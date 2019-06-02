The Best Strategy Games for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

XCOM 2

Twenty years after the events of XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the XCOM organization has been forced underground as a ragtag resistance group after losing the fight to the Advent. As the people of Earth adjust to the new normal of having alien overlords who seemingly make their lives better, XCOM discovers that the Advent's secret agenda puts the world at risk. In this turn-based strategy game, you put your customizable squads of alien hunters up against insurmountable odds.

Your choices matter. Moving a soldier too far or forgetting to reload could lead to disastrous results, where death is permanent. The War of the Chosen DLC completely remixes the formula by introducing new gameplay elements like the Chosen, three powerful enemies that'll randomly pop up during your missions and make your life hell. If you love making tactical decisions in which you cross your fingers every time one of your soldiers pulls the trigger, XCOM 2 is the kind of stress you need. — Jorge Jimenez

Credit: Feral Interactive