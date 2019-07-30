"Alexa, should I buy the Fire TV Cube?"

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is one of the newest members of the Fire TV family. And while it's not exactly a cube (its height is shorter than its width and depth), there's a lot to like about this gadget. Not only is Alexa a fine replacement for your remote, but this device can even control your cable box, and help you get a grip on the rest of your home entertainment systems. It's not exactly a must, though, for those without a 4K HD.

If you already have a Fire Stick, and decide you want to stick with it, check out our how to use the Fire TV Stick guide to get the most out of the device.

Credit: Amazon; Shutterstock