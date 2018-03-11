Best Music That Isn't On Spotify or, Apple Music (and Where to Find It)

Joan Jett's album "Bad Reputation"

Released, re-released and later remastered, the Joan Jett album "Bad Reputation" (and many of her other releases) are nowhere to be found on streaming services. And that's a major bummer, no matter if you fell in love with Jett's song "Bad Reputation" when it originally came out, or as the theme song of NBC's Freaks and Geeks. The raucous album also features her cover of Gary Glitter's "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)." — Henry T. Casey

Where to Find It: Just keep replaying the intro to Freaks and Geeks to hear "Bad Reputation." Or, if you're on Apple Music, you can buy songs from this album on iTunes to add them to your iCloud Music Library. You can use this trick to help fill in your playlists for other entries on this list, and Google Play Music offers a similar cloud-locker functionality.

Credit: Blackheart Records