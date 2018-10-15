Trending

16 Assassin's Creed Games, Ranked Best to Worst

By

With the release of Assassin's Creed Origins, we reflect on a decade of the franchise where nothing is true, and everything is permitted.

Topics

Gaming
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ryan_m_parr 28 November 2017 23:57
    I appreciated Unity the most, and considered AC:BF to be the most engaging overall. I never buy these games when they first come out and usually always max out the settings, and only had problems one time with BF needing a complete closing of the program to get it to resume. Unity ran nearly flawless except for a few graphic intense moments when it hit around 25 fps. Unity was only bad because it attempted so much and never seemed as honest with the story, however I've noticed this flaw with every AC game; they realize that if they truly attempted a realistic alternative history people would criticize it as such instead of as a game. They suspend just enough of a reason to commit to the story, enough for the game play to engage, which really sets the setting and involvement through player progression and what they commit to it. I can imagine Unity seeming rather bland because of this and I suppose it could be criticized for making the game something of a distraction with endless item seeking, etc. The formula of AC is rather consistent much like any series and it kind of is like a Pavlovian reward experiment.
    Reply
  • The infected 20 April 2019 14:40
    Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)
    I can see why you choose to put black flag in the top 1 though I'm not that much fan of it i mean I'm not saying that you're wrong I'm just saying it's good, but not that good like a top 2 good.

    Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (2010)
    Not much to say here, I completely agree on what you said about it, As well with the ranking.

    Assassin's Creed: Origins (2017)Now this game is more special then most think, but one more important thing is that it gives you answers. It gives you answers why they sacrificed their little finger to join the creed and it also gives an answer to one of the fanns the most burning questions "How old is the creed?" But you're right, the game play is good.

    Assassin's Creed II (2009)
    This game was actually the first AC game i bought and it was also the one that made me fall in love with the series.

    Assassin's Creed Syndicate (2015)
    Yep totally agree except for one thing. The first female character that was introduced in Assassin's Creed Liberation.

    Assassin's Creed Odyssey (2019)
    Kind of embarrassing, because i haven't played it yet so i can't comment this.

    Assassin's Creed III (2012)
    So you only put AC 3 because it was not like the E3 introduction? Well now they have done a remastered on the game for PC, PS4 and XBOX so i think you own us a new rating.

    Assassin's Creed: Rogue (2014)
    Really? nothing new? oh ok, so your character had a grenade launcher in one of the past games, and if so witch one may i ask? I'm starting doubt that you even played AC Rogue.

    Assassin's Creed III: Liberation (2012)
    Didn't play it so i don't know.

    Assassin's Creed Chronicles (2015-2016)
    It looks a bit like their old "prince of percia" games doesn't it?

    Assassin's Creed (2007)
    Kind of suprised that it came after the Chronicles series.

    Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines (2009)
    Never played it

    Assassin's Creed II: Discovery (2009)
    Jesus christ was the first game that bad to you?

    Assassin's Creed: Revelations (2012)
    Common man it wasn't that bad............right?

    Assassins creed: Altair's Chronicles (2008)
    Wait, does that game actually exist???

    Assassin's Creed: Unity (2014)
    As suspected.
    Reply