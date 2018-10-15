16 Assassin's Creed Games, Ranked Best to Worst

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is even bigger and more ambitious than Assassin's Creed Origins — but it's not necessarily better. This game casts you as a Spartan mercenary who discovers that a deadly cult is pulling the strings behind the Peloponnesian War. By discovering the truth behind the Cult of Kosmos, you can potentially reunite your wayward family and bring peace to the Greek world. Odyssey has a few great ideas, such as letting players pick either Alexios or Kassandra as their protagonist, and adding an array of special melee moves, from shield grabs to Spartan kicks. But the game is so big, it can feel aimless, and the Assassin's Creed lore connections are sometimes tenuous. It's fun, but not the best the series has to offer.Credit: Ubisoft