Moto G5 Plus $45 Cheaper on Amazon, with a Catch

Shoppers who are looking for a new phone but can't afford a Samsung Galaxy or iPhone have a new and much cheaper option on Amazon: The Moto G5 Plus.

We gave the Moto G5 a 9 out of 10 in our full review, praising its premium design, smart fingerprint sensor and useful gesture controls. The phone's Amazon pricing is a good way to save on its already low price — if you can tolerate ads, that is.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips)

Prime members can get a 32GB version of the G5 Plus for $184, while a 64GB version of the phone goes for $239.99. For the 32GB version, that's a $45 discount; for the the 64GB version, you'll save $60. The unlocked phones are compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint.



The phone runs Android Nougat 7.0 and comes with a 12-MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera, and you can add up to 128 GB of storage. The Moto G5 Plus will be available on March 31, according to Amazon.



The 16GB Moto G4 in black is already available to Amazon Prime members for $129.99, a $50 discount with free same-day shipping if you're willing to put up with lock screen ads. The 4th generation, 16GB Moto G in black will cost $99.99, under the same conditions.

Those on an extra-tight budget can opt for a similar deal on a 16GB black Alcatel A30, which will cost $59.99, or an 8GB Blu R1 HD for $49.99.

If any of these deals seems enticing enough for non-Prime members to subscribe to the service, there's another catch: If you cancel your Prime membership or return your phone within three months, you'll lose the the discount you received for being a Prime member when you bought the phone.