How to Gmailify Non-Google Email

Admit it. You've got four or five email addresses that you never check, or when you do you're overwhelmed by the many different interfaces between Yahoo, Outlook, Hotmail, etc. Google lets you link your non-Google email accounts so that you can take advantage of Gmail features.



To get the spam filtering, automatic sorting of email based on type, advanced search options, and travel alerts appearing in Google Now, you'll need to link all your email accounts under the Gmail roof. It's remarkably easy to do, if you follow a few simple steps.

1. Open the Gmail app on your smartphone and tap the three lines on the top left.

2. Tap the down arrow next to your email address at the top of the screen.

3. Tap Add Account.

4. Select Personal, to connect a Yahoo or Outlook email address. Then tap Next.

5. Enter your email address and tap Next.

6. Accept the terms and conditions.

7. Set the sync frequency by tapping the arrow. You can select Never, Every 15 Minutes, Every 30 Minutes or Every Hour. Then tap Next.

8. Confirm your information is correct and tap Next.

Now you'll be able to toggle between various email accounts, while taking advantage of Gmail's unified formatting and features, including auto sorting into folders.