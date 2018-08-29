LG G7 One Is a Stripped-Down Version of LG's Flagship

If you like the LG G7 ThinQ's looks, but don't want to pay up for its smarter cameras and top-of-the-line processor, LG has just the phone for you — if it's coming to a smartphone market near you, that is.

LG today (Aug. 28) announced its first Android One smartphone, the LG G7 One. It's a variation on the high-end LG G7 ThinQ released earlier this year.

(Image credit: LG G7 One (Credit: LG))

Android One phones feature an unmodified version of Android for what Google and its phone-making partners tout as a more consistent experience. Typically, Android One phones are less expensive models targeting emerging markets, though in the past year or so, a growing number of phone makers have introduced Android One models that are more widely available.

Phone

LG G7 One

LG G7 Fit

LG G7 ThinQ

Processor

Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 821

Snapdragon 845

RAM

4GB

4GB

4GB

Storage

32GB

32, 64GB

64GB

Screen Size (Resolution)

6.1 inches (3120 x 1440)

6.1 inches (3120 x 1440) 6.1 inches (3120 x 1440) Rear Camera

16-MP (f/1.6)

16-MP (f/2.2)

16-MP (f/1.6) and 16-MP (f/1.9)

Front Camera

8-MP (f/1.9)

8-MP (f/1.9) 8-MP (f/1.9) Battery

3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh



The G7 One certainly seems to be a stripped-back version of LG's flagship phone. Unlike the G7 ThinQ, which is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, the G7 One dials it back to last year's Snapdragon 835. The dual rear cameras on the G7 ThinQ are replaced by a single 16-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/1.6.

MORE: 5 Reasons to Buy the LG G7 ThinQ (and 3 Reasons to Skip It)

Since the G7 One doesn't include LG's ThinQ branding, you can assume that the company's AI-powered features didn't make it over to this phone. However, the G7 One does support Google Lens, the image-recognition features built into Android.

What the G7 One does retain is the G7 ThinQ's looks. The 6.1-inch QHD+ LCD screen offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and minimal bezels to match the expansive display on the original G7. The new phone features the same all-glass design with a polished metal rim. The G7 One also includes a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

That's not the only G7-inspired phone LG introduced today. The G7 Fit sounds like a midrange variation on the G7 ThinQ, opting for an even older processor in the Snapdragon 821. The phone will come in 32GB and 64GB capacities.

(Image credit: LG G7 Fit (Credit: LG))

The G7 Fit's single rear camera is a 16-MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It boasts some AI-powered features, though not as extensive as the ones on LG's ThinQ phones. LG says the G7 Fit will feature an AI Cam that lets users choose between eight different shooting scenarios, with settings optimized to photograph specific subjects.

LG didn't announces pricing and availability for either the G7 One or G7 Fit. Those details will depend on which market the phones arrive in, so it's unclear if either device is U.S.-bound.