How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Set Up a Passcode on the iPhone XR XS

While the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X feature Face ID to unlock your device and authenticate transactions just by looking at your phone, you can still use your trusty passcode on these devices, just like you would on any other iPhone. And even if you plan on using Face ID whenever possible, you’ll still want to set up a passcode to act as a a backup if Face ID doesn’t work.

The settings look different from other iPhones, but the method is the same. Here’s how to set up your passcode on the latest iPhones.—Caitlin McGarry

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and select Face ID & Passcode.

3. Scroll down and select Turn Passcode On. You’ll also see options to set up Face ID to unlock your device and authenticate Apple Pay and iTunes purchases, which is another layer of security to back up your passcode.

4. Apple will prompt you to create a 6-digit passcode. Tap Passcode Options if you’d rather not pick a 6-digit code. You can create an alphanumeric code (one that combines letters and numbers), a code with a custom set of numbers that exceeds six digits or a shorter 4-digit code.

5. Enter the passcode you want to use to unlock your phone. Make sure your passcode is tough to crack. If you make your passcode too easy to guess — by making it 123456, for instance — Apple will prompt you to choose a new one.

6. After you enter your passcode, verify it by entering it again.

7. Go back to Face ID & Passcode settings to change the length of time your phone will remain unlocked after it falls asleep. Apple recommends that you limit the amount of time to make your device more secure should it fall into the wrong hands.