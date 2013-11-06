How to Conference Call on an iPhone

Sometimes calling just one person isn’t enough. For those instances when its easier to address the group rather than call individuals, conference calling is ideal. The iPhone allows you to call up to five people at a time, making it easy to share information quickly. Here’s how to get started with conference calling on the iPhone.

1. Make a call.

2. Tap “add call” while on the phone with your first caller. From here, you can make another phone call while keeping your other caller on a separate line.

3. Tap “Merge Calls” when you’re ready to combine your conversations.

4. Repeat steps two and three to add more callers to the conference. You’ll now notice that both callers’ names appear in the same line across the top of your screen.

