Here's How Big the Galaxy S8 Will Be

After months of Galaxy S8 leaks and rumors, we might finally have an answer to just how big Samsung's next flagship will be.

A new set of renders obtained by GSM Arena give away the potential dimensions of both the Galaxy S8 Plus and the standard Galaxy S8, both of which appear to offer tons of screen real estate without gaining too much extra bulk.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: GSM Arena)

The larger Galaxy S8 Plus model will reportedly measure 5.9 x 3 x 0.3 inches. That's notably taller and wider than last year's Galaxy S7, and is fairly similar in size to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 (6 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches). If the Note series never comes back, the S8 Plus model could serve as a replacement.

The standard Galaxy S8 model is 5.5 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches, which is a bit slimmer and shorter than the S7 but also slightly wider. However, while both phones got a little bigger on the sides, they're also virtually all-screen on the front, with barely visible side bezels and extremely small bezels on the top and bottom. That means that you're getting significantly more screen size than the Galaxy S7 models without sacrificing much in the way of sleekness.

Samsung also appears to have nixed the S7's physical home button in order to make way for more screen. Other potential features shown in these renders include a power button on the left edge and a microUSB port at the bottom, the latter of which is hard to believe given how many Android phones have adopted USB Type-C charging.

These leaked dimensions help paint a better picture of the upcoming Galaxy S8, which is also rumored to sport a dual-lens camera, better processors and a built-in virtual assistant dubbed Bixby. We should be getting our first official look at the hotly anticipated phone in a matter of weeks — Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 either at Mobile World Congress in February or at a standalone event in April.