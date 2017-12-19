20 Best Galaxy S8 Accessories
Best Add-ons for Your Galaxy S8
The Galaxy S8 is a very potent handset on its own — in fact, it's the best Android phone you can buy right now. But the phone becomes even more powerful when you look at the ecosystem of compelling accessories available.
We’ve already talked about the cases you should consider for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, but there are a slew of other add-ons that can dramatically improve the experience of using this handset, whether you're looking to accessorize your own S8 or pick up a gift for the S8 fan in your life. From wireless charging pads and a dock that turns the S8 into a mini PC to the Gear VR headset and a smart-home hub, here are some of the best accessories for the Galaxy S8.
Gear 360
Samsung is offering a new camera this year in the redesigned Gear 360. The $167 device now comes with a handle at the bottom, making it easier to hold. It also comes with two cameras that can capture 180 degrees of content, allowing you to stitch together a 360-degree video and photo view. The Gear 360 can last up to 130 minutes on a single charge and can record video in 4K. From the Galaxy S8, you can stream and share content on the fly.
DeX Station
The DeX is the most unique S8 accessory. This dock essentially turns your smartphone into a desktop computer. Simply plug the Galaxy S8 into the DeX Station and connect a monitor, keyboard, mouse and other accessories with its attached USB, HDMI and Ethernet ports. From there, you can use your handset like a mini PC, complete with multiwindow support and full-screen apps, though only some are optimized for a larger display. Tom's Guide had a chance to review the DeX and found it simple to set up and use, though it has some limitations.
SanDisk MicroSD Card
SanDisk offers a slew of microSD cards, but the SanDisk Ultra 128GB card is one of the better options. You can get it at Amazon for a reasonable price and plug it into your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. Best of all, it’ll triple your storage on the Galaxy S8 that comes with 64GB of onboard space. The 256GB option will set you back $130.
Zagg Sapphire Defense Curve
Third-party accessories-maker Zagg is back with a new screen protector it calls the Sapphire Defense Curve. The Curve attaches to your Galaxy S8’s screen and wraps around its curves on the left and right to protect it from a fall. According to Zagg, its solution offers seven times more shatter protection than an unprotected screen. While it’s on your handset, you can continue to interact with the screen with your fingers, though we had some mixed results when testing out screen protectors on the Galaxy S8.
Wireless Charging Convertible
Samsung’s Wireless Charging Convertible is a must-have for any Galaxy S8 owner. You can place your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ on the device and it’ll “fast charge” your handset without you ever needing to worry about plugging it in or finding an empty port. Best of all, it can switch between a pad or stand setup, so you can leave it on your desk and keep working with the handset while it’s charging.
Samsung Gear VR
Want to experience virtual-reality games, 360-degree videos and more? You can plug your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ into the Gear VR. The Gear VR also comes with a new controller for helping you interact with content while you’re wearing the device. When we reviewed the new Gear VR headset, we found that the controller adds a tactile experience to some games that had been missing from earlier versions of Samsung's headset. And the growing library of Gear VR-capable apps is hard to overlook.
Samsung Connect Home
The Samsung Connect Home is a combination mesh Wi-Fi router and SmartThings Hub. You can buy more Connect Home boxes, depending on the size of your home, to get better range. But what makes the $169 Connect Home especially useful for the Galaxy S8 is that it pairs up with the Connect app, allowing you to control multiple smart-home gadgets with the push of a button.
Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack
When you’re on the road and need a little more juice, consider picking up the Samsung Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack. The thin device comes with a 5,100mAh battery that can deliver two full charges to your Galaxy S8+ while you’re away from a power outlet. Thanks to its USB-C connection, it can also charge your device up to 1.5 times faster than a standard USB model.
Belkin Type C Car Charger
While some cars come with a wireless charging pad that can be used to boost your battery life, they’re few and far between. So, you might want to consider the Belkin USB-C Car Charger. The device comes with a USB-C cable that plugs into the charger. When it’s in the car, just plug the S8 or S8+ into the charger to boost your battery life. It’s especially useful when using a battery-hogging GPS navigation app.
Galaxy S8 Keyboard Case
If you’re looking for a BlackBerry-like experience from the S8, Samsung has you covered with the Galaxy S8 Keyboard Case. This case comes with a physical keyboard at the bottom of the screen that would replace the virtual keys. The Galaxy S8’s software will recognize the cover, allowing you to interact with the physical keys. The case also wraps your phone with protection against accidental spills.
AKG N40 Earphones
The Galaxy S8 ships with AKG earphones, but they’re not quite audiophile-grade. So why not consider the AKG N40, a set of high-end headphones from the Samsung/Harman-owned company. They deliver high-resolution audio and have replaceable sound filters, so you can modulate the sound. Think of the N40 headphones as a much nicer (and pricier) version of what you’ll get with the Galaxy S8.
Spigen Qi Wireless Charger
Spigen makes a wireless charging option if you’re not so keen on the official options from Samsung. The Spigen Qi Wireless Charger has an area on which you can prop up your Galaxy S8 while you’re working. As you might expect, the battery will be charged without any cords and an indicator light tells you the status of your charge.
DanForce Ultra-Slim Wireless Charging Pad
If Spigen's Qi Wireless Charger isn't available, the DanForce Ultra-Slim Wireless Charging Pad is another option if you don’t want to tether your Galaxy S8 to the wall while it’s charging. But DanForce’s device comes with a futuristic design that makes it a bit more stylish than a standard charging pad. The device comes with an 18-month warranty and has an LED light to tell you when Samsung’s smartphone is charging.
Samsung Color Laser Xpress C430W
Samsung sells a range of wireless printers, but only some of them support the the company’s Samsung Mobile Print, a platform that lets you print from your Galaxy S8. The Samsung Color Laser Xpress C430W is one of those devices. It connects to your handset with near-field communication and can print in both color and black-and-white. It’ll spit out 19 pages per minute.
TechMatte USB-C to Micro USB Adapter
There are times when you need to connect your Galaxy S8 to more than just a charging port. And when that happens, consider picking up the TechMatte USB-C to Micro USB adapter. The tiny accessory will let you connect your device to a computer or tablet that doesn’t support USB Type-C. It’s a fine way to transfer data and perform other tasks. Best of all, you can get a two-pack for a low price.
Olixar Pocketsize Selfie Stick with Mirror
The Galaxy S8 features an 8-megapixel front camera — a bump up in resolution from the S7 lineup. So why not invest in a selfie stick to make sure your self portraits look as stable and stylish as possible? Olixar's Pocketsize Selfie Stick boasts an adjustable clip capable of holding either the S8 or the S8+. The attached mirror shows you what your shot might look like, allowing you to even flip your phone around to use the S8's more capable rear camera.
Samsung Gear S3
If you're in the market for a wearable that can pair with your Galaxy S8, consider Samsung's own Gear S3. The smartwatch, which comes in a variety of models, allows you to track your activity, make mobile payments via Samsung Pay, and access your apps. It pairs quickly with your Galaxy S8, and if you have an iPhone, it'll even work with that device.
Samsung USB-C to HDMI Adapter
If you want to watch some of your favorite shows or videos on a larger display, the USB-C to HDMI Adapter from Samsung is worth checking out. The accessory plugs into the Galaxy S8 and if you have an HDMI cable handy, plug it into your HDTV or monitor, and view content on the bigger screen. But beware that the adapter is a bit on the expensive side.
Mophie Juice Pack Battery Case
The folks over at Mophie offer a case that doubles as a battery pack called the Juice Pack. The accessory wraps around the Galaxy S8 to protect it and has a built-in 2,950mAh battery that Mophie says adds more than 33 hours of battery life to the smartphone. Better yet, the case can be wirelessly charged.
Samsung Clear View Standing Cover
Samsung makes a unique accessory called the Clear View Standing Cover. The device has a semi-transparent cover and is rigid enough to stand up rather than rest on its side. That allows you to see notifications when they come in and maybe even watch video while your Galaxy S8 is protected.
