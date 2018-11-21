Galaxy S10 Screen Protectors Tip New Design

Samsung is keeping its design plans for the upcoming Galaxy S10 close to the vest. But a new screen protector leak suggests some big changes are coming to the handset.



(Image credit: 8090)



Over on Weibo, a user going by the handle @8090 has published images of what is claimed to be screen protectors for the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The images suggest Samsung is planning even thinner bezels than what you'd find in the Galaxy S9 and, oddly enough, there's a cutout at the very top of the screen for the earpiece.

MORE: Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

It appears from the image that the earpiece would sit at the top edge of the screen, eliminating the need for a notch and still allowing an exceedingly thin bezel. SamMobile earlier reported on the leak.

Now, before we go too far, we should note that this is all speculation. It's impossible to know whether it's the real thing or not.

Samsung has already unveiled new screen designs for future phones. One of those, called the Infinity-O, is believed to be slated for the Galaxy S10 and come with a hole in the top that would house the front-facing camera — something missing in the screen protector.



But there's more to the Galaxy S10 than a revamped screen design. Samsung is also reportedly planning to bundle the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 processor in the device to boost its power performance and improve its Bixby virtual personal assistant integration. Perhaps most importantly, the handset could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

All signs are pointing to the Galaxy S10 hitting store shelves in early 2019, sometime after Mobile World Congress in late February.