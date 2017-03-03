T-Mobile Offering Free iPhone 7: What You Need to Know

If you don't like the idea of spending hundreds of dollars on a new iPhone, there's another way.

T-Mobile on Friday (March 3) announced a new program that will let customers get a free iPhone 7 or pick up an iPhone 7 Plus for $100. It's available now through March 16.

(Image credit: T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 7, but there's plenty of caveats. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

But like other carrier programs offering free deals on smartphones, there are some caveats.

In order to take advantage of the program, you'll need to bring in a qualifying device you can trade in that's still in good working condition. And the list of supported devices is limited to the following devives: all variants of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7, as well as all variants of the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, and S7 Active.

Assuming you have one of those devices to trade in, you'll need to bring it to a T-Mobile store, sign up for the company's T-Mobile ONE plan and choose the monthly installment plan option.

Once that's complete, you'll get credit for your trade in, but you're still not done. Next, you'll need to register online and request a prepaid MasterCard in the mail. That MasterCard will come with your rebate amount, which you can apply to the remaining balance on your iPhone's installment plan.

To be clear, the offer is available solely on the base iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. And you'll need to put some cash down for taxes and fees when you trade-in your old device. If you'd rather get a 128GB iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, T-Mobile will add $100 to the price. The 256GB versions will add $200 to your purchase.

While it's a bit of a pain to qualify for the deal, this promo is still a decent way to get a cheap iPhone. Apple's handsets starts at $649.

Additionally, T-Mobile announced that families can participate in the program. In fact, you can take advantage of T-Mobile's freebie offer on up to 12 iPhone 7 devices.