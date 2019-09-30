There aren't too many wireless carriers that can compete with T-Mobile in terms of the best phone deals and discounts. Boasting an impressively high rating of customer satisfaction, T-Mobile is one of the best phone carriers in the nation.

The Magenta network is also renowned for offering some of the most tempting incentives out there. So if you're looking for the best T-Mobile deals, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best T-Mobile deals you can get right now on everything from the new iPhone 11 to the Galaxy Note 10.

Apple iPhone 11/11 Pro

If you're looking for the best T-Mobile deals this month on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you're in luck. For a limited time, the carrier is offering up to 50% off Apple's latest flagship when you trade in an eligible previous gen iPhone.

Qualifying devices that will fetch up to $350 off the iPhone 11 or 11 Pro include: iPhone XR (64GB or 128GB), iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. Later model iPhones yield the largest credit back so you'll get $500 or $550 off if you trade-in an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone 11 doesn't require any money down to lease whereas the iPhone 11 Pro requires $249 down.

Your trade-in credit will be applied to your monthly billing statements over the duration of your 24 month contract.

Apple iPhone XR

For a limited time, when you buy the iPhone XR from T-Mobile, you'll get up to $350 off when you trade in an eligible device. Qualifying phones include the iPhone 7 and later and remember, newer model phones fetch a higher trade-in credit.

No money down is necessary to lease this phone and as always, your trade-in credit will appear on your monthly billing statement for 24 months.

Apple iPhone XS/XS Max

T-Mobile's trade-in deal also applies Apple iPhone XS or XS Max. T-Mobile requires down payments for these later model Apple devices, so that's $149.99 down for the iPhone XS and $249.99 down for the iPhone XS Max.

As always, newer phones fetch a higher trade-in credit which appear on your monthly billing statements over the length of your 24-month carrier agreement.

Google Pixel 3a/Pixel 3a XL

T-Mobile isn't currently offering any deals on Google's budget Pixel phones. However, T-Mobile consumers can lease the Pixel 3a for $16.67/month ($0 down) or the Pixel 3a XL for $20/month ($0 down).

LG G8 ThinQ

T-Mobile is offering a sweet deal on the $750 LG G8 ThinQ this month. When you buy two LG G8s under T-Mobile's monthly leasing plan, you'll get one device free. T-Mobile will credit you back $31.25 on your monthly billing statement over the course of 24-months.

Samsung Galaxy S10

T-mobile currently has some of the best Galaxy S10 deals we've seen so far. For a limited time, you can score a Galaxy S10 free when you purchase a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ and add a line.

Alternatively, T-Mobile will take up to $400 off the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus with a qualifying trade-in device.

T-Mobile will also give you a free Samsung Galaxy S10, when you buy a Galaxy S10 and open a new line. As an alternative, T-Mobile will take up to $900 off your purchase when you buy two S10 or S10+ phones and add a new line.

You must buy and activate the Galaxy S10 or S10+ on T-Mobile's network under a monthly leasing plan to qualify for this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

T-Mobile isn't currently offering any deals on Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 10 flagship. However, you can lease any of these devices for 24 months starting at $31.25/mo. with $199 down for the Galaxy Note 10 . If you want to Galaxy Note 10 Plus from T-Mobile, you'll pay the same $31.25/mo., but with $349 down.