Best 65-inch TV Deals in June 2019

Nothing can upgrade your living room like a 65-inch 4K TV. Currently, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering some of the best TV deals we've seen this year. And with Amazon Prime Day just a few weeks away, buying a big-screen TV has never been cheaper.

This week's best bargain comes from Amazon. It's offering the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV (64R617) for $699.99 ($600 off). The Editor's Choice TV offers great performance and everything we love about Roku in an affordable package. It also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Meanwhile, Dell continues to offer the Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV bundled with a $300 Dell eGift Card for $1,371.99. That's $728 off the price of the TV alone. The PQ65-F1 is Vizio's 4K TV with quantum dot technology. This is one of the best offers we've seen for this TV.

Below we're rounding up the best 65-inch TV deals you can buy right now:

RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

