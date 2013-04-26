Wash. Attorney General Exposes T-Mobile's Un-Carrier Claims

A good deal of us seem to know exactly what T-Mobile is up to despite the current "un-carrier" advertising: customers are still locked to a two-year "agreement", only it's now through financing a phone instead of committing to a wireless plan. T-Mobile has essentially become a smartphone "dealer" while offering an optional wireless service… or so we thought.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has revealed the "un-carrier" plan for what it really is, and is forcing the wireless carrier to change how it promotes its new scheme. Many customers may now qualify for a full refund, depending on when they signed on.
According to the Washington Attorney General, T-Mobile still sticks customers with an "early termination fee" despite the "no-contract" and "no restrictions" promises. Naturally the wireless carrier hasn't mentioned this in its current "un-carrier" ad campaign online, in print and on TV. However a court order signed by T-Mobile now changes that deception.
"As Attorney General, my job is to defend consumers, ensure truth in advertising, and make sure all businesses are playing by the rules," Ferguson said. "My office identified that T-Mobile was failing to disclose a critical component of their new plan to consumers, and we acted quickly to stop this practice and protect consumers across the country from harm."
From here on out and across the nation, T-Mobile must disclose that there are restrictions to the plan after all. Customers who purchase a phone using the 24-month payment plan must carry a wireless service agreement with T-Mobile for the entire 24 months, or pay the full balance owed on the phone if they cancel earlier.
"Consumers who cancel their wireless service face an unanticipated balloon payment for the phone equipment – in some cases higher than termination fees for other wireless carriers depending on how early they cancel," the Attorney General's office stated. "Instead of a 'two-year sentence' for wireless service, consumers face a different two-year 'sentence' to avoid a lump-sum balloon payment for the phone."
On Thursday T-Mobile signed an Assurance of Discontinuance that states it agrees not to misrepresent consumers' obligations under its contracts, and to not fail in fully disclosing to consumers that the balance must be paid in full if they decide to terminate wireless services early. The company must also contact consumers who purchased telephone equipment under the terms of their new business plan to advise them of their right to cancel and obtain a refund.
"All consumers who purchased T-Mobile service and equipment between March 26 and April 25, 2013, can obtain a full refund for their telephone equipment and cancel their service plans without being required to pay the remaining balance owed on their devices— as long as the customer cancels his or her service per the terms of the agreement, including returning the equipment to T-Mobile," the Attorney General's office stated.
Consumers can call T-Mobile at 1-877-746-0909 for more information or dial 611 from their T-Mobile telephones.
its almost the same as before, but with a prettier coat. glad some big name lawyers are finally leaving the dark side xD
I'm locked into a 2 yr contract with my local ISP who lured me in with a low rate only to continuously increase the price every couple of month's. When I complain and request to be disconnected they only remind me of penalties it would cost me to do so, So here I am taking there crap and paying more and more.
You give a down-payment, pay your monthly fees, don't like the service?- pay for your phone in full and go to another carrier. simple.
When I left Verizon for T-Mobile, it was very clearly explained to me. I could either buy the phone outright or finance the phone through T-Mobile. If I financed the phone through T-Mobile I'd have up to 24 months to pay it off. If I decide to leave T-Mobile, the balance of the "loan" was due in full at the time the service ends. I have an option to make additional payments towards the balance of the phone or pay the phone off at any time during the 24month financing contract.
Maybe this idiot should force Verizon, Sprint and AT&T to finally admit that the cost of the phones are built into the cost of their plans so they don't actually lose money on these "subsidized" phones.... I mean, he's clearly trying to protect consumers (more like the 'big 3').....so why not force them to be honest about their pricing... I get sick of idiots like this guy trying to make a name for themselves by picking on a company that's actually trying to become consumer friendly while their competitors are doing everything they can to rip off consumers.
Truckinupga... My ISP tried that several times. Until I got pissed off and called asking for their legal department to discuss contract law. I signed a contract guaranteeing my service for $109.99/month for 24 months. I was paying $134.99 when I finally demanded to talk to their legal department. My price returned to the contract price very quickly when the customer service supervisor was told exactly what was going on and why I wanted to talk to their legal department.
If I go to a merchant and opt to finance a product for 24 months, it's clear I own the device in good faith until I finish my last payment. OF COURSE if I kill my relationship with that vendor I will be expected to pay off what I owe! Who in their right mind doesn't expect that?
People who think they're entitled to a free phone, that's who. The only deceptive thing I see in all of this is the AG claiming he's done some good for people to stupid to understand they're responsible for paying their debt.
This is crazy, and absolutely underscores why this country is in the horrendous shape it's in.
Say you sign a 2 yr contract with AT&T, you buy the Galaxy S4 and pay $199 up front. You also choose to get the unlimited everything plan because you always want to use data. Let's calculate the costs over the 24 month term:
$199 Smartphone
+ $36 Activation Fee
------------------------------
$235 Up Front Cost
$69.99/mo Unlimited Talk
+ $50/mo Data Pro 5GB
+ $20/mo Messaging Unlimited
---------------------------------------------
$139.99/mo Service Cost
x 24 Months
---------------------------------------------
$3359.76 24 Month Cost
+ $235 Up Front Cost
---------------------------------------------
$3594.76 Total 2 Yr Cost
Now let's calculate T-Mobile's 24 Month term, including up front costs.
$199 Down Payment Smartphone
+ *No Activation Fee
---------------------------------------------------
$199 Up Front Cost
$70 Unlimited everything (no throttling at all, truly unlimited)
+ $20 Payment Plan
-----------------------------------------------
$90
x 24 Months
---------------------------------------
$2160 2 Yr Service Cost
+ $199 Up Front Cost
---------------------------------------
$2359 Total Cost
Add to that fact you can save $20/mo if you bring your own phone AND there is no contract! How can anyone think T-Mobile is scamming?