Nokia Lumia 920 Firmware Delivers Improved Camera Quality

Nokia is set to release a firmware update to address image issues related to photos taken with the Lumia 920 smartphone.
Engadget managed to obtain two sets of identical photos -- one taken with the current PR1.0 firmware, while another was taken with the forthcoming PR1.1 update.
The latter firmware appears to fix fuzziness issues reported by Lumia 920 owners since the Windows 8-powered smartphone's early November launch. White balance issues, however, reportedly remain even in the newer firmware.
Nokia's PR1.1 firmware is expected to launch alongside a Windows Phone 8 operating system update due sometime this month. The latter will introduce support to decline calls through SMS, as well as improvements applied to web browsing, LTE and the overall stability for Windows Phone 8 phones.
I'm getting my 920 today to tomorrow and it sounds like they have most of the bugs ironed out now. The new firmware fixes the camera, the wp8 'portico' updated fixes the hangs and adds a few cute features, and the nokia maps, camera, and music updates add some neat features.
Now if only they made a white phone in the soft case instead of the hard gloss shell...
I know I am stoked to get my WP8 device... but I would not touch a RT tablet with a 10' pole. Not that there is anything inherently 'bad' about the device, it is merely that the RT tablets would not do what I would want them to. Open up development to port desktop apps into the RT environment and then I'll be all over it like a fly on poop, but the modernUI is simply not flexible enough to do what I would want to do with it, and the win8 nonRT products are too expensive right now.
Besides, if the phone does what I hope it will then I shouldn't need a laptop anymore. I'll have my work desktop, my home desktop, and then my phone should be more than adequate to get me between the two. For more mobile users it may not work out so well, but for me it should be about perfect!
One of the features that got me to WP8 was the XBOX music, formerly Zune. I like the music pass and I wanted to take it in my car, office, home whereever and this works well.
My one gripe is that the Bluetooth behavior can be a bit buggy. It always works, but it plays sounds differently sometimes when getting a notification while listening over bluetooth to music or podcast. I understand that the bluetooth is due for an update soon.
The battery life for me has been excellent as well.
Technically you are right, but they are both running some version of metro which might be fine for phones and tablets but not PC's...... To the end user it is the same useless interface..... Epic Fail