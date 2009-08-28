Trending

Alarm Clocks Useless Thanks to Cell Phones

Now it's your cell phone that annoys you in the mornings.

Do you still have an alarm clock? More importantly, do you still use it? If you do, you might be in the minority.

In a poll of nearly 1,500 people carried out by Rightmobilephone.co.uk, of which 82 percent owned a cell phone, more than half used their mobiles as their alarm clock.

20 percent of the British cell phone-owning respondents said that they used their handsets for the internet, organizing their week, taking pictures and video and waking up in the morning.

While cell phone makers often do advertise new phones by boasting new internet features and camera capabilities, it seems the most basic function of time keeping that's on all phones is the one that is used by most.

"It is a trend that we are seeing, people are even using mobiles instead of wrist watches now," Robert Egan, a fellow of the British Horological Institute, told the Telegraph. "It's just another sign of modern technology taking over from mechanical things."

51 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JohnnyLucky 28 August 2009 22:58
    I still have an atomic radio frquency alarm clock radio with battery backup. I shut off my cell phone at night because of wrong number calls in the middle of the night.
  • zerapio 28 August 2009 23:00
    I still like having an alarm clock to be able to see what time it is in the dark.
  • mactruck 28 August 2009 23:05
    I'm sure there's an app for that, but my non-iphone can't compete with my smart alarm clock that only wakes me up on weekdays. Plus, I enjoy waking up to radio much more than the Verizon tone.
  • tenor77 28 August 2009 23:10
    I have my cell programmed for different days with multiple times (for those hang-over days).
    Of course my kids are the ultimate alarm clock. Their internal clock doesn't require batteries.
  • jerther 28 August 2009 23:11
    I still use my classic radio alarm, on a battery backup.

    Like mactruck said, I too enjoy radio much more than my celphone tone.

    And my KATANA isn't loud enough to wake me up.
  • tayb 28 August 2009 23:13
    iPhone is my alarm but I also have a nifty little clock that was given as a gift that displays the time on the ceiling in the morning. With the iPhone I can set each day to wake me up at a separate time and not have to worry about the alarm going off on the weekend. Also, the alarm will still sound with the phone on silence so I don't have to worry about texts in the middle of the night or random phone calls. Oh yeah and the phone has a battery so a power outage doesn't have any effect on me.

    I'm sure you can get all that functionality in a fancy alarm clock but really, why bother?
  • aracheb 28 August 2009 23:15
    i set up my blackberry to go off at 11:00 pm for unwanted calls, and to back on a 5:45 am

    and then alarm at 6:30
  • thackstonns 28 August 2009 23:17
    mactruckI'm sure there's an app for that, but my non-iphone can't compete with my smart alarm clock that only wakes me up on weekdays. Plus, I enjoy waking up to radio much more than the Verizon tone.
    Get a blackberry. You can set it the same way. Thats what I do. Course its seems it is a sin for me to sleep in on the weekends. Damn women.
  • FlayerSlayer 28 August 2009 23:19
    I use an alarm clock plugged into a wall. I don't always remember to charge my phone, but that clock gets me up every day.
  • hopiamani 28 August 2009 23:21
    My dad thinks it's bad fashion to wear a suit without a wrist watch, but I just use my cell phone as a time keeper when I go to work everyday.

    Even at a black tie function I went to recently I still didn't wear a watch.
