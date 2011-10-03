This Alarm Clock is the Bomb!

Okay, maybe this alarm clock isn't exactly a real bomb and won't make you wake up to the thought of possibly being blown up every morning, but software engineer and hardware designer Michael Krumpus has certainly created a one of a kind alarm clock. It looks just like the bombs they use in Hollywood films, and even has several different wires sticking out to confuse you.

The fun thing about this alarm clock is that it'll go off for about 10 seconds, in which case the timer will count backwards and you'll have to cut the right wire. There are four different colored wires to choose from, one of which is the correct wire that will deactivate the 'bomb' while 2 others are decoys and the third will immediately detonate the 'bomb'. Since this could get boring if all of the wire properties were static, Krumpus designed the device to make sure each wire is randomized with every reset.

So what happens when the clock reaches zero or you cut the wrong wire? Unfortunately nothing too dramatic other than flashing red LEDs. It would be nice if there were some alarmingly loud explosion noises or smoke effects, but we're still impressed with Krumpus' alarm clock. In addition to its alarm clock abilities, users will also be able to activate the countdown for fun by pressing the red button on the alarm.

This alarm clock is powered by an ATMega328 microcontroller and an Arduino bootloader, which will be included in the kit that Krumpus will be selling this coming fall. Of course the kit will only include the electronics, since shipping out bomb-like alarm clocks might not be the greatest of ideas. This means crafty users will have to put the kit together and fashion up their own bomb-like devices.