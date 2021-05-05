An extremely comfortable and ergonomic gaming chair, the Mavix M7 offers an impressive level of adjustment options. Its understated looks help it blend into any home or office environment, too.

The Mavix M7 has changed my work and gaming life. For years, I contented myself with a budget-friendly big and tall executive chair from Amazon. It was a significant upgrade at the time, and it made a huge difference in my life. But looking back, it never really suited me all that well.

Mavix is a new name in the gaming chair space, but it sure has come out swinging. Its debut product line, the M series, looks more like the ergonomic chairs you’d see from Herman Miller than the boisterous gaming chairs most other manufacturers put out. I received the mid-tier model, the M7, for review. I think I might be in love.

To go that far requires some explanation. At 6’2” and with a muscular frame, I find most office chairs to be too small, or just not built for my size. I’ve never used the word “comfortable” when describing any chair I’ve used in a home or office setting. Comfort is largely subjective, but the M7 does everything in its power to ensure you feel great, even just sitting at your desk.

Just as I was grateful to upgrade to my executive chair a few years ago, I’m grateful now to spend some time with the Mavix M7. Read our full Mavix M7 gaming chair review to find out more.

Mavix M7 review: Price and availability

The Mavix M7 is currently available only through the Mavix website for $777.77. The entry-level M5 costs $555.55, and the top-tier M9 runs $999.99. Mavix obviously wanted a consistent string of numbers for the prices.

The M7 came out on November 11, 2020 and comes in black, black/white and black/red color options.

Mavix M7 review: Design

Immediately, you can tell that the M7 doesn’t look like a normal gaming chair. Rather, it looks like one of those fancy luxury ergonomic chairs you see from Herman Miller. This means the chair doesn’t really stand out — except for the large Mavix logo on the headrest and back of the backrest. This chair can blend into any home or office setting easily.

(Image credit: Mavix)

The M7 is all curves. The backrest’s curvature matches that of a spine and the seat arcs to offer a comfortable place to rest; and the headrest juts out to provide ample neck and head support. Make no mistake: The M7 looks like a much pricier chair.

(Image credit: Mavix)

Mavix opted for mesh on the M7’s seat and backrest to help you stay cool for long work or gaming sessions. As someone who spends his entire workday and most of his free time at the same desk, I appreciate the mesh composition, especially with summer coming on.

(Image credit: Mavix)

We’ll discuss the huge number of adjustment options in a bit, but there are four bars beneath the seat. These control height, recline, seat depth, and backrest recline, plus a tension knob to increase or decrease the resistance you’ll get when reclining.

(Image credit: Mavix)

You’ll find no flair here, unless you opt for the black/red colorway. I received the black/white model and it looks great, matching my gaming PC setup. It doesn’t stand out or draw attention to itself.

Mavix M7 review: Comfort

The M7 is, without a doubt, the most comfortable desk chair I’ve ever used. Once you take the time to adjust the M7 to your body, it fits like a glove. My back hasn’t been this happy in a long, long while.

(Image credit: Mavix)

Comfort is certainly subjective. For example, if you have scoliosis, you might find the chair’s curvature to be too aggressive for your tastes. Unfortunately, no piece of furniture is going to work for everyone, but Mavix did an excellent job in ensuring that most people could customize a chair that suits them.

(Image credit: Mavix)

At first, I was a bit skeptical about the mesh composition of the seat and backrest, having been let down by such chairs in the past. If you’re used to a solid seat or backrest, the mesh takes some getting used to. But it supports me and my weight more than adequately. Mesh also provides better air circulation and I’m certainly thankful for that.

(Image credit: Mavix)

The headrest also offers several options for possible height and angle adjustments. The curve of the headrest sits at the nape of your neck. The headrest itself is a bit stiff, and needs some force to adjust, but Mavix says this is to ensure that it stays in place once you find the perfect spot.

Mavix M7 review: Features

Mavix wants the M7 to stand out for its adjustment options, which I’ve already mentioned. The staggering amount of customization options ensure that you sit in a chair that’s suited for you. You'll never have to bend yourself to fit the chair here.

The headrest, armrests, backrest, lumbar, seat depth, full chair recline, recline tension, separate backrest recline, and height are all adjustable. Have wider shoulders? Push the armrests out to the side for a more comfortable relaxed seat. Long legs? Raise the chair and push the seat depth out so that you have ample support.

Out of all of these, the only finicky option is the backrest height. Each adjustment gives a clicky feedback noise to let you know it’s locked in place. To reset this part of the chair, pull the backrest all the way up, and it’ll slide back down. It takes a couple of times to find the difference between the top notch and the reset height — a minor inconvenience, admittedly.

The M7 is a comfortable and ergonomic chair, first and foremost, but the sheer amount of ways you can tweak it really impressed me. I strongly recommend you take your time finding the right adjustments. Once you do, you’ll have a fantastic chair, tailored to your needs.

Mavix M7 review: Verdict

Spending several hundred dollars on a chair can be difficult to swallow for a lot of people, but you should invest in something supportive for your back and neck. Given how long many of us sit working and/or gaming, having a sturdy chair pays off in both the short- and long-term.

The M7 isn’t cheap, but it’s also much more reasonably priced than luxury office chairs. Mavix did an excellent job straddling the line between budgetary concerns and features. Getting a chair with this many adjustment options at less than $1,000 is excellent. And if you don’t want to spend more than $600 on a chair, then you can check out the $555 M5, which offers a similar featureset.