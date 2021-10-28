Where to buy the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — these stores have stock

Stock shortages are taking a toll on the tech industry. The latest victims are Google's just-released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Select models and colors are already seeing shipping delays that stretch into December 3.

So if you're wondering where to buy the Google Pixel 6 — we're here to help. Below we're listing all of the stores and carriers with stock of Google's new phones. We've even listed a few Pixel 6 deals you can get in the process. We recommend acting fast if you see a good deal as shipping delays could increase as Black Friday deals ramp up. That said, we're currently seeing more delays on the Pixel 6 Pro than on the base Pixel 6 phone.

Not sure which phone to get? Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for our hands-on reviews of the new flagships.

Where to buy Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Verizon Google Pixel 6: up to $700 off @ Verizon

Verizon has stock of all Pixel 6 models. Plus, it's taking $700 off the Pixel 6 if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. (You'll get an extra $1,000 if you switch from a competing carrier). Alternatively, existing customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan. Note: the "Sorta Seafoam" color is backordered. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 ATT Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ AT&T

AT&T is taking $200 off the Pixel 6 for a final price of $539.99. (No trade-in required). The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 T-Mobile Google Pixel 6: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has stock of both the Stormy Black and Sorta Seafoam colors of the Pixel 6. Also, trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and you'll get a free Pixel 6 (up to $900 off). Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. View Deal

Pixel 6 w/ free Pixel Buds Best Buy Pixel 6 w/ free Pixel Buds: $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is now offering Pixel 6 deals of its own. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with your purchase of either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Xfinity Pixel 6 w/ free Pixel Buds: $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has stock of all Pixel 6 phones. Plus, you'll get up to $700 off when you activate on Verizon or AT&T. View Deal

Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Unlocked Pixel 6: from $599 @ Google

Free Pixel Buds A-Series: If you're looking for unlocked Pixel 6 phones — the Google Store has its flagship from $599 (or $24.96/month over 24 months). As a bonus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series ($99 value). You'll have to add the buds to your cart manually during the checkout process. View Deal

Where to buy Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 ATT Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Limited stock: AT&T has limited stock of the Pixel 6 Pro. In terms of deals, the carrier is taking up to $700 off with an eligible trade-in. The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 Pro will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off @ Verizon

On backorder: Certain Pixel 6 Pro models are on backorder at Verizon. The Cloudy White model, for instance, is on backorder through November 19. Meanwhile, other models like the 512GB Stormy Black are completely sold out. That said, the carrier is taking $700 off the Pixel 6 Pro if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro T-Mobile Google Pixel 6 Pro: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

On backorder: The Pixel 6 Pro is on backorder at T-Mobile. The ship dates range from November 19 through December 3. The Un-carrier network is also taking up to $900 off Pixel 6 Pro purchases when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro Xfinity Google Pixel 6 Pro: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro phones are sold out at Xfinity. Stormy Black, however, is in stock. As a reminder, starting on November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. View Deal