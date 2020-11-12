Walmart promises more PS5 consoles are coming — but there’s a catch

The PS5 is now available, but stock has sold out so fast you're probably struggling to find one, even if you've been using out handy where to buy guide. But Walmart could have your back.

That's because it has said new PS5 stock will be available at certain points throughout the PS5's launch day, November 12. New stock going live at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. ET.

Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available at these stock replenishment intervals, so you'll need to choose between the full PS5 or the Digital Edition that drops the Blu-ray drive.

But there is a catch: You'll have to place your order online, because you won't be able to buy one inside your local Walmart store.

That's because Sony already announced that new PS5 units will only be available online on release day, due to public safety concerns. So Walmart has been quick to warn fans that there won’t be any consoles available to purchase in-store.

Target will also have PS5 console in stock today, though unlike Walmart you can only get one if you order online and pick it up in store. Walmart, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be offering this, telling shoppers to “Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

While that means you’ll have to wait for your console to be delivered, you’ll still get one. And without having to risk going out into heavy crowds. After all, you don’t want to put yourself at risk of Covid-19, or worse have to deal with anyone who might want to steal your console.

For those of you who don’t get your consoles on, or around release day, it’ll just be a case of waiting for Sony and Microsoft to catch up with demand.

So sit back, be patient, and don’t panic if you can’t get your order in right away.