UE Wonderboom 2 Portable Bluetooth speaker hits all time low price

Currently, Best Buy has the UE Wonderboom 2 on sale for $59.99 with next-day shipping. Normally, it retails for $99.99, so that's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this compact speaker. It's also $10 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best tech deals you can get right now.

UE Wonderboom 2: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

The UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360 degree sound.

The Editor's Choice Wonderboom 2 is IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360 degree sound. It's one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get. It easily pairs with phones, tablets, laptops, and just about any Bluetooth-enabled device.

In our UE Wonderboom 2 review, we loved its full bass and waterproof/dustproof design. Although it lacks a visual battery life indicator, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star overall rating.

During our testing, we found that the Wonderboom 2 produces a surprisingly full sound for a small speaker, with good bass and treble. At 3.8-inches wide and 4.1-inches tall, the second-generation Wonderboom 2 is just a smidge bigger than the original Wonderboom. It weighs 0.9 pounds — that's almost twice as heavy as the JBL Clip — which means it's small, but not what we'd consider an ultraportable.

Wonderboom 2 hits a sweet spot for small Bluetooth speakers, delivering good bass and vocals in an easily portable package. It makes a great gift for yourself or that special someone this holiday season. And for an all time low price of $59.99, it's an excellent value.