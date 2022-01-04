Trending

This new Wi-Fi 6E router has rotating antennas that follow you around

Here's a home Wi-Fi router that doubles as a conversation piece. The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni, launched today at CES 2022, has four rounded antennas that will move automatically to get the best possible connection to your devices — even changing position as you move around a large room. 

That connection could be pretty fast, too, because the Archer AXE200 Omni is one of a few routers to use the brand-new Wi-Fi 6e technology, which adds another band of wireless spectrum to the existing 2.4- and 5-GHz bands. The new band covers a huge amount of underused spectrum from 6 to 7 GHz, resulting in very little interference.

TP-Link says that the Archer AXE200 Omni can deliver a wireless throughput of more than 10 Gbps, provided that all four antennas and three bands are directed toward the same device, which itself has to be capable of using Wi-Fi 6e — such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone.

Wired speed is very fast as well, because the Archer AXE200 Omni has a 10-Gbps Ethernet port to go along with its 2.5-Gpbs port and four 1-Gbps ports. TP-Link says the fast Ethernet will be most useful with 8K video streaming and augmented/virtual reality devices. 

The Archer AXE200 Omni comes with the free tier of TP-Link's HomeShield  security software and parental controls; the paid tier gives you more features and costs $6 per month or $55 per year. It's also compatible with TP-Link's mesh routers, so you can add it to your existing setup.

The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni will be available in the second quarter of 2022 at a price yet to be determined.

Paul Wagenseil

Paul Wagenseil is a senior editor at Tom's Guide focused on security and privacy. He has also been a dishwasher, fry cook, long-haul driver, code monkey and video editor. He's been rooting around in the information-security space for more than 15 years at FoxNews.com, SecurityNewsDaily, TechNewsDaily and Tom's Guide, has presented talks at the ShmooCon, DerbyCon and BSides Las Vegas hacker conferences, shown up in random TV news spots and even moderated a panel discussion at the CEDIA home-technology conference. You can follow his rants on Twitter at @snd_wagenseil.
