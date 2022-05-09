This new Netflix show just cracked the top 10 — and it’s brilliant

In a traditional game show if a contest doesn’t know the right answer that would usually be a major problem, but that’s not the case in new Netflix quiz series: Bullsh*t the Game Show.

In this surprisingly fun take on a quiz show, contestants have to answer a series of questions in order to win one million dollars. So far, so normal. However, the twist comes into play when they don’t know the answer.

Instead of making a random guess and keeping their fingers crossed they’ve stumbled upon the correct answer, in Bullsh*t the Game Show contests have the chance to convince a panel of three judges they know what they’re talking about. If they manage to successfully convince one of the judges, they will progress to the next question even if the answer they gave is completely wrong.

This inevitability leads to ridiculous overly detailed explanations as contests lie through their teeth to convince the panel they're an expert in world history or that they definitely know the nicknames Thomas Edison gave his two oldest children. The show’s premise is simple but instantly engaging. No wonder it’s cracked the Netflix top 10 most-watched list less than a week after hitting the streaming service.

While Bullsh*t the Game Show gets plenty of mileage out of the ridiculous reasons contests confidently try to explain knowing the answer to obscure trivia, what really makes the show click is how wholesome it is. Ironically, for a series with a curse word in its name, this is a quiz show without a mean bone in its body.

Veteran presenter Howie Mandel is on hosting duties, and he does a fantastic job keeping the tone optimistic rather than cynical. The featured contests are also almost all winners. Even though the panel sniffing out the fiction from the facts are technically in competition with the contestant in the hot seat there’s a pleasing sense of comradery between them all. It’s delightful to see a show that is fundamentally about trash-talking feel so friendly.

This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into the game show space, but it does appear to be it's most successful to date. While previous efforts such as Sing On! And Awake the Million Dollar Game didn’t quite hit the mark, Bulls*t the Game Show seems to have found a receptive audience. The show’s first season is comprised of 10 episodes, but don’t be surprised if Netflix quickly commissions a fresh batch in the wake of this initial success.

