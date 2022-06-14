The Old Man release date and time — how to watch online

Thomas Perry fans, and folks who love Jeff Bridges, have circled The Old Man's release date on their calendars for a while. And why wouldn't they? This new series, which finds Bridges playing former CIA agent Dan Chase trying to live a peaceful life away from the agency, looks like many a folks' ideal show.

The Old Man, which could have been titled "The Old Man's Still Got It," pits Bridges against an old acquaintance: Harold Harper (John Lithgow). Now the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harper shares a complex history with Chase, so he was the perfect one to call in. Possibly because he knows that Chase won't be taken down so easily.

He's got one of his up-and-coming agents Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat, in a role to make us forget the name Maeby Fünke) along for the ride. Oh, and Harper's also recruited CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla) for the hunt. But when those three aren't enough? Well, it's already been revealed that a ringer named Julian Carson (played by The Wire's Gbenga Akinnagbe) is contracted.

Chase has one ally in this fight, as he's renting a room from a woman named Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), whose trust issues are still recovering following a chaotic divorce.

Below, we've got everything you need to watch The Old Man online. Check out the trailer, too:

How to watch The Old Man in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You've got two options for how to watch The Old Man in the U.S., either on linear TV with FX at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday (June 16) or on Hulu. The latter appeals to those who cut the cord, but the former is also available to cord-cutters. Either way, you can watch with one of the best streaming services.

If you want to watch live and not wait a day, your best bet is to get Sling TV Blue (opens in new tab), one of the best cable TV alternatives. It starts at $35 per month (opens in new tab), includes many more networks than just FX, and is customizable for add-on packages.

Hulu gets The Old Man's premiere on June 17.

(opens in new tab) Love, Victor is just one of many great shows and movies streaming on Hulu (opens in new tab). In addition to next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX, Hulu offers acclaimed original series and movies like Fire Island, The Dropout, The Girl From Plainville and more.

How to watch The Old Man in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends across the pond will watch The Old Man on a service that might be surprising. That's the Disney Plus Star Channel, which is basically where the more-adult stuff in Disney Plus goes outside of the U.S., since Hulu is a U.S. only service.

It will debut on Friday (June 17).

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

How to watch The Old Man in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians will want to find FX in their cable TV lineups, as that's the only way they can watch The Old Man when it debuts on Thursday (June 16). Hulu has no Canadian version.

How to watch The Old Man in the Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like it is in the U.K., audiences down under will watch The Old Man starting Friday (June 17) on Disney Plus' Star Channel.