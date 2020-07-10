The amazing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is just $949 right now

Black Friday in July sales are going strong right now and if you want the best business laptop money can buy, here's an excellent deal that doesn't come around often.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $949.99 via coupon "THINKBF". (The coupon is automatically applied at checkout). That's $1,199 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year. In fact, it's $50 cheaper than it was in Memorial Day (for the same configuration).

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $949 @ Lenovo

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports a lightweight carbon fiber design, best-in-class keyboard, and long battery life. It's one of the best laptops you can get. Not only has it made it to our list of top laptops, but we've found it's the best productivity laptop you can buy.

We also like that it doesn't skimp on ports. You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI port. This laptop only hits this price point on major holidays, so get it while you can.