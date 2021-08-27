Starfield unlisted trailers show off stellar locations — watch them right now

We haven't heard much about Starfield since the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021. However, fans have spotted three unlisted videos posted on the Bethesda Software YouTube channel that seemingly revealed the top three locations of the cosmic RPG.

It appears that the three videos have been posted on August 4 and last less than a minute. However, the behind-the-scenes commentary narrated by Emil Pagliarulo, design director of Bethesda Game Studios, gives us a pretty good idea as to what to expect from the upcoming Xbox exclusive.

The videos provided details on three cities called Neon, New Atlantis, and Akila, with each location having its own distinctive features and an interesting backstory. The videos are unlisted, meaning you can only view them through a direct link and they won't appear on the Bethesda Software YouTube channel.

However, according to IGN, Bethesda has now confirmed that the videos were shared with the members of "Constellation," a community club that anyone can sign up for in order to receive early updates and any new information about Starfield.

So let's break it down, what do we know about each of the locations so far.

Starfield location: Neon

Described as "the pleasure city of Neon," this vibrant-looking urban area was initially built as a giant fishing platform "on a rather nondescript aquatic world" by the Xenofresh Corporation. The company later discovered a fish with "psychotropic" properties and realized that it could salvage the situation in a much more profitable way. The Xenofresh Corporation then developed a drug called "Aurora" and is apparently only legal on Neon.

"People come from all over to experience it and everything else Neon has to offer," explained Pagliarulo.

Starfield location: New Atlantis

Pagliarulo shared more information on another Starfield location, the spaceport of New Atlantis. It's the capital of the United Colonies (otherwise referred to as the U.C.), which Pagliarulo described as "the most powerful, established military and political faction in the game."

The video only gives us a single snapshot of the city, with someone looking over the sights of the city while standing next to a spacecraft.

This Cyberpunk 2077-looking city "is a melting pot" with a diverse population that's "a true reflection of the future of our world."

Starfield location: Akila

The third video revealed Akila City, the capital of the Freestar Collective, which consists of three star systems. According to Pagliarulo, Akila is populated by a diverse set of people who share a strong belief in personal freedom and individuality.

If you look closely at the image, you'll be able to get a glimpse of a wall, which surrounds the entire city for a good reason. It protects its citizens from the deadly creatures called Ashta, described as "alien predators that are a cross between a wolf and a velociraptor."

