Score up to $700 off gaming laptops, monitors, and desktops at Best Buy this Black Friday

Black Friday gaming deals are everywhere right now with Cyber Monday deals on the way. Best Buy is the go to place for steep discounts on gaming gear. For Black Friday, the retailer is slashing up to $700 off gaming laptops, monitors, and desktops.

For example, you can score the MSI GS75 Stealth on sale for $1,799.99. Normally, this gaming machine would set you back $2,299, so that's $500 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration MSI gaming laptop. It 's configured with a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD.

It's one of the best Black Friday gaming deals you can get right now.

The MSI GS75 Stealth offers powerful RTX graphics and a gorgeous display comboed with solid speakers in a ridiculously sexy design.

If you're looking for a stationary gaming rig, Best Buy also offers the CyberPowerPC desktop for $599.99 ($150 off).

This gaming rig packs a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 8GB of RAM, an RX 580 GPU and a 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD for storage. For a limited time, it's $150 off at Best Buy.



Even better, Best Buy is bundling this laptop purchases with 50% off the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S mouse.

