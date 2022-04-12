PSVR 2 reportedly delayed until 2023 — but don't despair

Sony’s PSVR 2 may have slipped into 2023. While the next-gen virtual reality headset designed for the PS5 has never been given an official release date, previous reports had indicated that a 2022 release date is likely. However, a reputable industry analyst is now suggesting the device won’t be ready until next year.

According to Ross Young (opens in new tab), CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, VR display shipments are expected to rise 50% in 2022, up to more than 15 million units across the year. While on the surface that might seem a positive update in regards to the release date of the PSVR 2, Young notes in the same post that this rise is “despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony.”

VR display shipments to rise >50% to >15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoMApril 11, 2022 See more

Sony’s next big VR project is the PSVR 2, so if the company is delaying anything VR-related into next year then it almost certainly has to be the follow up to its first foray into the market, 2016’s PSVR. Young has a solid reputation on industry matters, so it’s unlikely this news is merely wild speculation on his part.

This is not the first time it’s been suggested that the PSVR 2 won’t be ready until 2023. Popular VR-focused YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole (opens in new tab) claimed back in February the headset was set to launch in Q1 2023.

YouTubers don’t always have the best track record for accuracy, but PSVR Without Parole previously leaked the existence of a VR game based on Sony’s Horizon series, which was later confirmed as legitimate when Horizon: Call of the Mountain (opens in new tab) was showcased during a State of Play stream.

The launch of the PSVR 2 being moved into 2023 could ultimately prove to be a positive for Sony. Firstly, it would allow the company to sell more PS5 consoles, therefore increasing the PSVR 2’s potential userbase. Plus, this rumored internal delay could also buy Sony time for the impact of the global chip shortage to hopefully lessen. After all, nobody wants to spend months chasing PSVR 2 restocks when the headset finally hit store shelves.

While we don’t have a confirmed release date or launch window, we do know quite a lot about the PSVR 2 already. Sony has showcased the device’s innovative new controller , known as the PSVR2 Sense, and we’ve also got a full look at the headset itself. Plus, its full specs have been revealed and it looks like a bit of a beast, especially compared to the now rapidly aging original PSVR.

Having to wait until next year to strap a PSVR 2 to our face would be pretty disappointing, but considering how the device is shaping up, it’s looking like it will offer a virtual-reality experience worth waiting for.