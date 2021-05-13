PS5 getting 25 new exclusives to fight Xbox Series X

With both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles now out — well, sort of — the gaming battle between Sony and Microsoft moves to the exclusive software fight. And Sony plans to counter Microsoft’s aggressive acquisition of ZeniMax Media with a salvo of its own in the form of exclusives.

In fact, Sony says that 25 exclusive titles are coming to the PS5, with half of those representing original content. News comes way of an interview with Wired. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst teased that Sony has a lot planned with its top studios to bring a strong lineup of content, even while PS5 restocks remain fleeting.

Hermen Hulst didn’t tease any hard specifics. He did say, however, that the games would span “big, small, different genres.” Not only are fans getting new IP, they’re also getting a variety of gaming experiences.

This makes sense given the developers under the PlayStation Studios banner. Santa Monica Studio, Guerrilla Games and Insomniac Games are but a few of the noteworthy teams working on exclusives like the God of War sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, and the aforementioned Ratchet and Clank, respectively.

Unfortunately, Hulst didn’t allude to a release window; there’s been no word on when these games will be announced, let alone be released. Sony has had a mixed record of delivering titles on time. Often, it would share information about an upcoming title during a press conference, only for it to arrive later than expected. The Last of Us: Part II is a perfect example of a game that continually saw its release date pushed back. And in the case of games like The Last Guardian, that could mean an entire console generation of anticipation and skepticism.

This is clearly a move by Sony to counter Microsoft. Given the success of the Game Pass and Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax, Sony has to do whatever it takes to bolster its roster of exclusive games. Ideally though, this was probably Sony’s plan all along. The goal has always been to sell consoles by having the best gaming experiences possible. Hopefully, the company will be able ship enough consoles so that fans can actually buy a few of these games.