PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks — follow these Twitter accounts to get an edge

Figuring out where to buy a next-gen console has been an absolute nightmare, ever since the first pre-orders went live. Demand is high, and you’re forced to fight with bots that buy up all the stock before you even get the chance to click “add to cart.”

While we have guides on where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X that we update often, there is another weapon you should have in your arsenal: Twitter.

Twitter is full of accounts blasting information out into the world, and among it are stock checkers announcing where and when stock is available. When it comes to beating the competition and picking up a new console, every second counts, and following these accounts can prove invaluable.

Unfortunately big retailers aren’t in the habit of announcing when they have new consoles in stock, and neither are Sony and Microsoft. Smaller, local retailers may be more inclined to tell the world about their new wares, so mom-and-pop shops are always worth a follow. But for the most part, you’re going to have to follow dedicated stock-checking accounts.

PS5 restock: Follow these Twitter accounts

There’s no shortage of accounts tracking the comings and goings of the PS5. A simple search for “ PS5 stock ” on Twitter will flash up more stock checking accounts than any one person could keep tabs on.

Before you give anyone an extra follower, make sure to check an account's tweet history and see how regularly they actually post stock updates. After all you don’t want to put all your faith into one or two accounts that are often late to the party. With that in mind, it’s worth following several accounts so you have the best odds of seeing alerts before all the stock is gone.

Some trackers are better than others, and we recommend following the likes of @PS5StockAlerts , @GYXdeals , @PS5Drop and @Wario64 . It’s worth following the official PlayStation Twitter account as well, just in case it reveal any details about incoming stock.

These accounts generally focus on U.S.-based retailers, though some do cover international retailers as well. Our advice is to search Twitter for accounts checking stock in your home country with terms like “PS5 stock UK,” “PS5 stock Canada” or something else along those lines.

Xbox Series X restock: Follow these Twitter accounts

Like the PS5, there’s no shortage of accounts keeping tabs on the Xbox Series X and Series S. Some even cover PS5 stock as well, so if you want a console, any console, those are well worth your time. A simple search for “ Xbox stock ” brings up a massive number of accounts to choose from, so be sure to check those out.

Like the PS5, you’re going to want to make sure you follow a large number of accounts that actually post regular updates. That way you have the best chances of picking up a console before they’re bought up by bots or other desperate gamers.

@Wario64 is one of the best accounts for keeping tabs on both Xbox consoles, as is @GYXDeals .The official Xbox account may also be worth your time, in case it decides to make any announcements.

It’s worth pointing out that all these accounts post updates for the Series S and Series X, and there’s no option to have one without the other.

Other PS5 and Xbox Series X stock checkers

The next-gen consoles aren’t the only products that are highly sought after right now. PC gamers will know the pain of trying to get hold of the latest graphics cards, and there are plenty of accounts keeping tabs on it as well.

The good news here is that some of these accounts cover all sorts of different bits of gaming hardware -- including consoles and GPUs. If you’re wealthy enough to be able to afford a console and a PC with something like finding where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080, those accounts are worth seeking out.