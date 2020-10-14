Prime Day tablet deals: The best iPad and Fire tablet sales right now

Prime Day tablet deals are providing solid deals up and down the world of iPads, Amazon Fire tablets and more. Yes, as expected, Amazon's cutting prices on its own tablets, which were already affordable and are now shockingly affordable in some cases. So let's figure out which Prime Day deals are right for your next tablet.

With some deals already over, let's see figure out the best Prime Day tablet deals still available. The best Amazon tablet deal brings the Amazon Fire HD 10 to $79, a discount of $70 (yes, that's nearly half off), and even though the Amazon Fire 7 is $39 ($10 off) right now, I'd still tell everyone to get the HD 10 instead. It's that much better of a tablet that it's worth spending twice as much.

And the best iPad deal gives you the 7.9-inch iPad Mini on sale for $349, for $49 off. That's nearly the cheapest price it's ever had. You can also save $30 on the just-released 8th Gen iPad for $299 at B&H, an offer that Amazon already ran out of.

Other cheap iPad deals you can get right now are listed below.

Prime Day tablet deals — top 5 sales right now

Best Prime Day tablet deals: iPad sales

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini brings the speed of Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, but in a more portable design loved by ebook readers and those with smaller hands. And just because it's smaller, don't expect less battery life: the iPad mini lasts nearly 13 hours on a single charge. This 64GB model is currently $50 off, close to its previous low (which was $14 less).View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): up to $400 off @ B&H Photo

The 2018 iPad Pro is my current tablet of choice. It's got Face ID, a brilliant display and strong performance. B&H Photo offers $400 off multiple models (which are really similar to the 2020 model), with prices starting at just $799. It's one of the best cheap iPad deals we've found yet. Most savings are at $350 for the iPad Pro itself, but throw in a Magic Keyboard bundle to save a total of $400.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

That being said, the 2020 iPad Pro is the de-facto standard. Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU powers this tablet, giving you the most speed in any iPad, and its mouse/trackpad support help make it a laptop replacement device. The 11-inch size is perfect for carrying around but still gives you enough space to get work done.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Those who want the it all can still save. Amazon's knocked $50 off the 12-inch 2020 iPad Pro, which is the ultimate Apple tablet. Not only does it have the aforementioned A12Z processor, but its 12MP/10MP rear cameras and a 7MP front-facing camera are great for FaceTime and Zoom calls.View Deal

Best Prime Day tablet deals: Amazon Fire tablet sales

Amazon Fire 7: was $49 now $39

Amazon's most affordable tablet is on sale, in a discount you'll see at checkout. The Fire 7 might not be the best (see below) of Amazon's slates, but at $39 it's going to be hard to argue with.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $79

The Fire HD 10 is the first Amazon tablet that can go toe to toe with Apple's iPad, and at this huge (practically half-off) deal, it's the perfect time to buy this 10-inch tablet. It's got a great screen, especially for this price, a snappy processor and amazing battery life (13:45 on our test). Oh, and it charges over USB-C, a finally moment for Amazon's tablets.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $109 now $74

Amazon's mid-range tablet is no slouch either, with a bright screen and 13 hours and 50 minutes of battery life on the Tom's Guide test. And just like the Fire HD 10, it charges over USB-C, so you can swap charging cables with modern laptops. View Deal

Best Prime Day tablet deals: Android tablet sales

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: was $149 now $94

Want a real Android tablet, that doesn't limit you with the lack of the Google Play store and Google's own apps? This $55 off deal on the 8-inch Galaxy Tab A is a solid bet. Rated to last up to 13 hours on a single charge.View Deal

Prime Day tablet deals — what to know

The iPad isn't the only slate you can save on. Amazon's Prime Day deals continue through the rest of today (Oct. 14), having started yesterday (Oct. 13), and Amazon's finally slashed prices on its own tablets.

While we were hoping to see the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hit $250, it's still stick at around $299 — still a good discount for a brand-new Apple product. Check out our iPad (2020) review to see why this year's model gives serious performance gains. The higher-end iPads have also seen discounts, and don't be afraid of the 2018 iPad Pro, as our iPad Pro (2020) review showed, the differences aren't as severe.

Over in Amazon's land of Fire Tablets, the best deal is on the biggest of them all — and we're not surprised that the above sales show the deals get bigger the more you're willing to pay. And as our Fire HD 10 review explained, there's plenty of reason why it's the best Amazon tablet, with it's speedy octo-core processor, long battery life and USB-C charging. That being said, the testing for our Fire HD 8 review showed even more endurance, beating the HD 10 by 5 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test. And our Fire 7 review shows why that tablet is likely best for the less-demanding users, though we are happy it finally has touch-free Alexa.

That being said, Amazon tablets don't get all the apps that regular Android tablets and iPads do. So, if you want every app? It pays to buy from Samsung or Apple.

Shop Prime Day sales at Amazon