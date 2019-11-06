Pre-Black Friday Steal: Acer Aspire 5 now at cheapest price ever

It's that time of year! Retailers are ramping up their selection of early Black Friday laptop deals and if you're looking for an everyday laptop that won't leave you broke, we've spotted the perfect deal for you.

Currently, Walmart has the Acer Aspire 5 on sale for $399. That's $130 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this budget machine.

Acer Aspire 5: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Acer Aspire 5 is a sub-$500 machine with better-than-average specs for a budget laptop. Under the hood you'll find a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Traditionally, most $399 notebooks would either include a hard disk drive or they'd opt for a Core i3 CPU. The Acer Aspire 5 bucks that trends.

To be fair, you'll want to steer away from this machine if you're a gamer or need a machine that can do heavy lifting. Otherwise, this is a solid machine for everyday use.

We expect Walmart to offer some excellent laptops deals this Black Friday. Make sure to check out our Walmart Black Friday deals coverage for the latest deals and news.