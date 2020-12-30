New Year's Eve live streams: How to watch various holiday specials

You're probably eager to see 2020 in the rear view mirror, and TV networks will be happy to oblige, with a full slate of New Year's Eve specials to usher in 2021. The celebrations may be muted compared to past years — don't expect large crowds to congregate in New York's Times Square due to COVID-19 considerations — but the New Year's Eve specials roll on.

New Year's Eve is a global celebration, giving you the chance to watch people around the world ring in the new year. We can help you find the best options for tuning in on New Year's Eve to welcome in 2021 as well as a good VPN for unlocking other celebrations in other parts of the world.

Here's a rundown of how to watch New Year's Eve celebrations as we head into 2021.

How to use a VPN to watch New Year's Eve programs

Starting at 6 a.m. EST on New Year's Eve, cities in New Zealand will already be ringing in 2021. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you enjoy celebrations from around the globe by disguising your location. That allows you to access programs that might otherwise be geo-locked in your area.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

New Year's Eve celebrations in the U.S.

There's a full slate of programs featuring live musical performances as 2020 makes way for 2021. These are your best bets for New Year's Eve viewing, including live streaming options.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 (8 p.m. local time, ABC): The longest-running New Year's Eve celebration won't let a global pandemic stop it, as Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve returns for another year, though likely with less of a crowd than ever before. The show will feature correspondents in Los Angeles, New Orleans and (of course) New York to televise the famous ball dropping down into Times Square at midnight ET. Jennifer Lopez highlights the list of performers, which also includes Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Nelly, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.

With the exception of CNN's special, all the above New Year's Eve programming appears on free-to-air TV, so all you need is an HDTV antenna to pick up the broadcast. (YouTube's special streams online, of course, though you can also watch it from the YouTube app on your phone, tablet or set-top box.) To watch CNN's show without a cable subscription, you'll need to latch on to a streaming TV service. We'd recommend either Sling TV or YouTube TV.

Sling.TV: CNN is part of Sling's Blue package of channels, which is available for $30 a month. Sign up for both the Blue and Orange packages right now, though, and you can save an additional 25% on the cost.View Deal

YouTube TV: CNN is one of the 85-plus channels you'll get with YouTube TV. The service costs $65 a month and includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

New Year's Eve celebrations in the U.K.

You'll find most of the New Year's Eve specials airing on the BBC in the U.K. On BBC One, programming starts at 9 p.m. GMT with The Big New Year's In, followed by The Graham Norton Show and Alicia Keys Rocks New Year's Eve. BBC Two features Jools' Annual Hootenanny at 11:15 p.m. GMT.

In addition, there's a UK-specific version of YouTube's Hello 2021 streaming at 10:30 p.m. GMT. Performers there include Behzinga, Big Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Michaela Coel, Kurupt FM, Yammy, WillNE, Holly H and Natasia Demetriou.

New Year's Eve celebrations in Canada

The CBC is broadcasting Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2021. Host Rick Mercer will welcome performers from across Canada, with the show streaming at 11 p.m. ET on YouTube. Canadians should check their local CBC channel to find out when the program airs in their area.