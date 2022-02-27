Live
Samsung MWC 2022 event live blog: All the Galaxy Book 2 Pro news as it happens
Here's the latest on Samsung's new laptops
By Philip Michaels published
Less than a month after launching the Galaxy S22 lineup at a Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is back with another virtual event, kicking off this year's Mobile World Congress with a keynote. And it sounds as if a new product could make its appearance at the show.
Unlike the Galaxy S22 event, it won't be phones in the spotlight, according to rumors. Instead, Samsung is tipped to show off a new notebook — the Galaxy Book 2 Pro.
Samsung's invitation for its keynote today (Feb. 27) shows off a whole host of products, including smartwatches, tablets, folding phones and what looks to be the silhouette of a Galaxy S22 Ultra. But it's the laptop opening up that seems to get the most prominent treatment that has people looking for a new Galaxy Book out of MWC. Samsung has promised as much, saying that it will "share the full details of the next generation of Galaxy Book" during its MWC keynote.
Want to catch all the action? You can find a live stream on Samsung's YouTube channel. We've also embedded the live stream below. The action gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT today.
Here's a closer look at what to expect from Samsung's MWC event, which we'll be covering in this live blog.
Galaxy Book 2 Pro: The specific Galaxy Book 2022 model that Samsung could show off at today's MWC keynote is the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, a laptop we started hearing rumors about back in December 2021. This Windows laptop will likely continue to feature an OLED screen, and Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake or AMD’s Zen 4-based Ryzen 6000 series processors should provide the power.
In addition to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Samsung could also show off a Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Both new laptops have been tipped to appear in the first quarter of 2022. We'll soon see if either rumored model can find a place among our best laptops.
While full details of the new Samsung laptops will be confirmed during today's MWC keynote, Samsung did outline a few broad principles surrounding its next generation of Galaxy Book models earlier this month in a blog post teasing the keynote.
Hark-sang Kim, Samsung's executive vice president of new computing R&D, promises an expansion of Samsung's Link to Windows feature that promises a seamless experience among different Galaxy devices. While early Galaxy Book 2 Pro rumors raised the possibility of a Ryzen 6000 series processor, Kim's blog post essentially confirms that Intel chips will be featured in the new laptops. You should also expect to hear a lot about security, with Samsung working with Microsoft and Intel to provide a more secure experience.
Laptops figure to be the main — and possibly only — focus of today's event, but Mobile World Congress is still largely a phone show. And Samsung still has more phones in the works, despite the recent Galaxy S22 launch.
Specifically, rumors are picking up about Samsung's next generation of midtier handsets, which suggests those could be on the way soon. The Galaxy A53, in particular, sounds as if it could be of interest to Android phone fans who don't want to pay flagship prices, as that rumored device will supposedly feature a 6.5-inch screen, 5,000 mAh battery and an Exynos 1200 chipset. Rumors point to an A series launch in March, but maybe Samsung will use its MWC keynote to show off its midtier phones ahead of that date.
To understand what Samsung could be showing off today, it's helpful to look at the current Galaxy Book Pro lineup, which Samsung introduced last April. Starting at $999 for a 13-inch model, the Galaxy Book featured an 11th Gen Intel CPU and AMOLED screen — the latter being a first for Samsung's laptop lineup.
We reviewed the Galaxy Book Pro 360, released at the same time as the Galaxy Book Pro. We loved that AMOLED panel and the thin bezels surrounding it, and battery life certainly impressed. But the screen could have been brighter, and we thought the webcam was pretty poor. The included Samsung apps also felt extraneous unless you owned another Samsung device. Given Samsung's focus on interoperability, we think this last point could be a big focus with the new models.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.