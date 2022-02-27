Samsung MWC 2022 event live blog: All the Galaxy Book 2 Pro news as it happens

Less than a month after launching the Galaxy S22 lineup at a Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is back with another virtual event, kicking off this year's Mobile World Congress with a keynote. And it sounds as if a new product could make its appearance at the show.

Unlike the Galaxy S22 event, it won't be phones in the spotlight, according to rumors. Instead, Samsung is tipped to show off a new notebook — the Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

Samsung's invitation for its keynote today (Feb. 27) shows off a whole host of products, including smartwatches, tablets, folding phones and what looks to be the silhouette of a Galaxy S22 Ultra. But it's the laptop opening up that seems to get the most prominent treatment that has people looking for a new Galaxy Book out of MWC. Samsung has promised as much, saying that it will "share the full details of the next generation of Galaxy Book" during its MWC keynote.

Want to catch all the action? You can find a live stream on Samsung's YouTube channel. We've also embedded the live stream below. The action gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT today.

Here's a closer look at what to expect from Samsung's MWC event, which we'll be covering in this live blog.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro: The specific Galaxy Book 2022 model that Samsung could show off at today's MWC keynote is the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, a laptop we started hearing rumors about back in December 2021. This Windows laptop will likely continue to feature an OLED screen, and Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake or AMD’s Zen 4-based Ryzen 6000 series processors should provide the power.

In addition to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Samsung could also show off a Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Both new laptops have been tipped to appear in the first quarter of 2022. We'll soon see if either rumored model can find a place among our best laptops.