PlayStation State of Play March live blog — all the news as it happens

It's been about a month since Sony's last State of Play, so today (Mar. 9) seems like an opportune moment for another one. Last time around, we learned the ins and outs of Gran Turismo 7; this time, we'll hear from some of PlayStation's Japanese publishers.

If you're not familiar with the State of Play concept, it's pretty simple. Every few months (give or take), Sony hosts a livestream to discuss upcoming PlayStation titles. Sometimes, it's a deep dive on a single game, as was the case with Gran Turismo 7. Other times, we get a whole showcase. More rarely, Sony will discuss its upcoming hardware plans; the initial PS5 reveal came at the tail end of a State of Play back in 2020.

Sony gave a few hints for what to expect today over at the official PlayStation blog. First off, if you want to watch the proceedings yourself, then you'll want to tune in at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET/10 PM GMT on Wednesday, March 9. You can watch the livestream on Twitch or YouTube. We've also embedded it below, so you don't have to leave this page:

For more comprehensive information, you can also consult our guide on how to watch the State of Play for March 2022.

While we don't know exactly what Sony will show off, we know that the livestream will run for about 20 minutes, and will "focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we'll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too."

This sounds like a showcase-style approach, probably highlighting a handful of games, each with a few minutes of screen time. At the very least, 20 minutes isn't too much of a time commitment; some previous State of Plays have gone for 45 minutes, or longer.

Tom's Guide will cover the livestream as it happens on this page, so be sure to come back between 5:00 and 5:30 PM ET. We'll also update this page with everything we learned once the event is over.