Live
Nintendo Direct September 2021 live blog: New games and other announcements as they happen
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Metroid Dread appearances likely
By Imad Khan
Ahead of the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED model next month, the company has scheduled a Nintendo Direct event for Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. ET.
It's uncertain exactly what the company will announce leading into the 2021 holiday season, but fans do expect to see more information regarding Metroid Dread, easily Nintendo's biggest heavy hitter against PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Apart from Metroid Dread, which is the only physical game in the top-10 of Amazon's charts, fans are also speculating that more will be revealed regarding Splatoon 3, Nintendo's colorful paint-based third-person shooter.
Of course, it wouldn't be a pre-holiday Nintendo Direct without some Pokémon. We'll likely get new details regarding Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Apart from those two titles, it's going to be a relatively light holiday for Nintendo. There's no major Mario game, nor will Breath of the Wild 2 land. At the very least, Smash fans should expect the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be revealed.
Either way, keep refreshing this liveblog. We'll be updating it leading up to the event with the latest news circulating the internet.
According to Nintendo Life, a new Kirby game was leaked on Nintendo's Japan website. If true, there's a decent chance it could make an appearance during the Direct later today. The game is scheduled for Spring of 2022. Using Google Translate, Nintendo Direct found the title to be Kirby Discovery of the Stars or Kirby's Dream Land Discovery. Of course, if any of this is true, the name could change for its Western release.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.