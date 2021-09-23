Nintendo Direct September 2021 live blog: New games and other announcements as they happen

Ahead of the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED model next month, the company has scheduled a Nintendo Direct event for Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

It's uncertain exactly what the company will announce leading into the 2021 holiday season, but fans do expect to see more information regarding Metroid Dread, easily Nintendo's biggest heavy hitter against PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Apart from Metroid Dread, which is the only physical game in the top-10 of Amazon's charts, fans are also speculating that more will be revealed regarding Splatoon 3, Nintendo's colorful paint-based third-person shooter.

Of course, it wouldn't be a pre-holiday Nintendo Direct without some Pokémon. We'll likely get new details regarding Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Apart from those two titles, it's going to be a relatively light holiday for Nintendo. There's no major Mario game, nor will Breath of the Wild 2 land. At the very least, Smash fans should expect the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be revealed.

Either way, keep refreshing this liveblog. We'll be updating it leading up to the event with the latest news circulating the internet.