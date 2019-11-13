WWE Crown Jewel: Start time, matches and how to live stream Lesnar vs Velasquez, Tyson Fury

It's always controversial when WWE puts on one of its cartoonishly grandiose shows in Saudi Arabia — remember when Shawn Michaels came out of retirement? — but this Crown Jewel's the biggest yet. That's because MMA fighter Cain Velasquez and boxer Tyson Fury are stepping into the squared circle for a bit of fun. Here's everything you need to live stream Lesnar vs Velasquez and Fury vs Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel, which happened on Halloween.

Also on the card is a bit of history, as Natalya Neidhart takes on Lacey Evans, in a match WWE is billing as "the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia." At Forbes, David Bixenspan points out that this claim isn't exactly true: citing a pair of TNA/Impact events in 2010 with women's matches, and a 2013 Dubai Wrestling Entertainment show.

On the Crown Jewel pre-show, Humberto Carrillo won a battle royal to decide who challenges AJ Styles tonight.

WWE Crown Jewel Start Time WWE Crown Jewel takes place today (Oct. 31). It's just starting now, at 1 p.m. Eastern | 10 a.m. Pacific | 6 p.m. BST and | 8 p.m. AST.

Wait, Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury are in WWE?

Well, WWE is continuing the trend popularized by the likes of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. But how did this all get started?

Yes, you read that right, lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has taken a break from his scheduled rematch against Deontay Wilder to live out his childhood fantasy of being a pro wrestler. Fury's throwing fists with Braun Strowman, a match set up at the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox. Fury and Strowman have exchanged words and blows, and it's been very business as usual in a way.

(Image credit: WWE)

Velasquez vs Lesnar, though, is a bigger deal. Set to fight for Brock's WWE Championship, this match also got set up at that network television debut, as Velasquez made a shocking surprise appearance, at Rey Mysterio's side. In kayfabe (a term used to describe wrestling continuity), Velasquez is the godfather of Rey's son Dominic, who was recently brutalized by "The Beast" Brock Lesnar.

Unlike Fury, however, Velasquez has been training in pro wrestling for a while now, and has experience outside of the WWE ring. He drew critical applause for his masked performance at the AAA promotion, where he debuted in August at Triplemania and did some wild lucha things.

#TriplemaníaXXVII ¡Debut y triunfo para @cainmma!🔝😎😱👏🙌"El Toro" demostró que no venía de paseo y con un candado al brazo venció a @ElTexanoJr.🔛🔴¡EN VIVO por @Twitch - @TwitchES!🇲🇽 ➡ https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS🇺🇸 ➡ https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/8xG0enjM1xAugust 4, 2019

How can I live stream WWE Crown Jewel?

Just like all WWE PPVs, this event streams live on the WWE Network, which costs $9.99 to subscribe. Yes, that means Crown Jewel (and all of WWE's big shows) isn't technically a pay-per-view. We're just going with it.

The kick-off pre-show, however, is also available for free on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, WWE.com and the WWE app.

How to live stream WWE Crown Jewel with a VPN

If, by chance, you're having trouble connecting to Crown Jewel, and regionality to blame, you're not out of luck. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S., or wherever you call home.

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 160 countries, and apps for lots of platforms. View Deal

TunnelBear is another great way to get access to All Out, and probably the best for beginners as the interface is super-minimal and simple to use. It's also available on a ton of platforms, including iOS, Android, Mac and Windows, so most of us will be able to access the program. On top of that, TunnelBear is a staff pick because it's super-private with a clear privacy policy.

View Deal

WWE Crown Jewel card