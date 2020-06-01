Lenovo Legion Y545 is $380 off in epic gaming laptop deal

Lenovo is ushering in the month of June with a sitewide dads and grads sale. As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Legion Y545 for just $969 via coupon, "CONGRATS2020". That's $310 off its normal price of $1,279 and the lowest price we've ever seen this laptop retail for.

The same coupon drops the GTX 1660 Ti GPU model Legion Y540 down to $1,179 ($380 off). These laptops deals are among the best we've seen all year.

Lenovo Legion Y545: was $1,279 now $969 @ Lenovo

Perfect for gamers who don't need an extreme machine, this Legion Y540 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. This laptop is $310 off at Lenovo via coupon, "CONGRATS2020". View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $1,559 now $1,179 @ Lenovo

Perfect for gamers who don't need an extreme machine, this Legion Y540 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Coupon, "CONGRATS2020" takes $380 off this gaming machine. View Deal

The model on sale features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD with a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

In our sister site Laptop Mag's Legion Y545 review, they found its elegant, understated design, comfortable keyboard, and excellent audio quality impressive. They gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its great gaming and overall performance.

The Lenovo Legion Y545's industrial design and aggressive venting on the rear and bottom make it unique. Its dark iron-gray aluminum lid and clean lines are similar to than of an entry-level Mercedes-Benz or BMW.

When it's not being used for gaming, the Legion Y545's Core i7 chip is more than capable for day-to-day tasks, light video-editing, and content streaming. At $310 off, the Lenovo Legion Y545 offers a tremendous value for the price.