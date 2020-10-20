iPhone 12 battery life results are in — and they’re not great

We've run the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro through our battery test, and the results don't bring the best news. Compared to the Android competition, Apple's new phones are a step behind those devices on our best phone battery life list, especially over 5G networks.

Here's how the Tom's Guide battery test works. It surfs the web continuously at 150 nits of screen brightness, launching a new site every 30 seconds until the battery drains. For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, we ran this test over 5G and 4G, and the difference was pretty dramatic.

The regular iPhone 12 lasted just 8 hours and 25 minutes over AT&T's 5G network. Last year's iPhone 11 lasted a whopping 11 hours and 16 minutes over 4G. To compare, we switched the iPhone 12 to 4G-only, and it endured for 10 hours and 23 minutes.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro battery test results

Battery life (hrs:mins) iPhone 12 (5G/4G) 8:25/10:23 iPhone 12 Pro (5G/4G) 9:06/11:24 iPhone 11 (4G) 11:16 iPhone 11 Pro (4G) 10:24 Galaxy S20 5G (60Hz/120Hz) 9:31/8:04 Galaxy S20 Plus 5G (60Hz/120Hz) 10:31/8:55 OnePlus 8T 5G (60/Hz/120Hz) 10:49/9:58 Google Pixel 5 (60Hz/90Hz) 9:56/9:29

The iPhone 12 Pro fared a bit better, lasting 9 hours and 6 minutes minutes over T-Mobile's 5G network. That runtime jumped to 11:24 over 4G. The iPhone 11 Pro lasted 10:24 over 4G.

Samsung's Galaxy phones generally last longer on a charge over 5G, though they lose a lot of juice when their screens are set to the faster 120Hz refresh rate. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S20 lasted 9:31 on 5G but that dipped down to 8:04 at 120Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus lasted 10:31 over 5G, which is nearly 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro. The runtime of Samsung's phone dropped to 8:55 at 120Hz, which is slightly worse than the iPhone 12 Pro over 5G.

The OnePlus 8T is another Android phone that outlasts the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It turned in a runtime of 10:49 at 60Hz and 9:58 on 120Hz, both over 5G.

Google's Pixel 5 was nearly an hour better than the iPhone 12 at 9:56; it dropped to 9:29 with the screen set to a faster 90Hz refresh rate. Both of those times are well ahead of the iPhone 12's 8:25 result over 5G.

Of course, our web surfing test is just one way to measure battery life. And we know that no one is going to surf the web for 10 or 11 hours straight. But this test does give us a way to compare endurance across multiple phones, even if it is a taxing test.

When you're not surfing the web, the iPhone 12's Smart Data mode can automatically switch to 4G to help save battery life. But this only kicks in during certain scenarios, such as when you're streaming music with the screen turned off.

Overall, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro battery life is a bummer over 5G, at least when surfing the web. So you may want to manually switch to 4G in some cases to save extra juice.