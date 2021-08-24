iOS 14.7 update killing cellular service for some iPhone users — what to do

Various chatter on Apple’s discussion boards have flagged that some iPhone users are experiencing problems with getting cellular service after upgrading to the recently released iOS 14.7.

Flagged last week, the issue still appears to be causing problems with iPhones, with people noting that handsets that were fine before the update suddenly losing cellular connectivity once they updated to the latest version of iOS 14. This manifests itself as a “No Service” message.

Somewhat oddly, Apple has yet to release a statement on the rather severe bug. However, it does now have a dedicated support page that details what to do if you encounter the No Service flaw.

Apple advices you to follow some select steps, such as checking your coverage area and restarting your iPhone, or iPad if it’s one with a cellular connection. The support page also suggests you remove your SIM card and then put it back in, and to check with your carrier to make sure it’ll work with an iPhone if you’ve just swapped from an Android handset.

Furthermore, you can check for a carrier settings update, with the following steps from Apple.

1. Make sure that your device is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.

2. Tap Settings > General > About. If an update is available, you'll see an option to update your carrier settings.

3. To see the version of carrier settings on your device, tap Settings > General > About and look next to Carrier.

It's also advised that you try resetting the iPhone or iPad’s network settings or contacting your carrier to make sure your account is still active and there are no outages in your area. To do the former, simply go to Settings, then General, then Reset and then tap on “Reset Network Settings.”

If none of the above get you out of the bug, then we’d suggest you contact Apple. However, Apple is due to come out with the iOS 14.8 update, which we’d expect will fix any latent bugs in iOS 14.7.

This is far from a small bug so we can completely understand why some users might be annoyed, especially if they have to wait for a fix from Apple. If you are concerned about any potential problems, we suggest you hold fire from installing the iOS 147 update if you’ve not done so already.