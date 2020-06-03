Huge Google Android TV leak reveals design, interface and more

The Chromecast Ultra 2 may have a different name at Google HQ: Sabrina. That's the newly reported internal name for the streaming dongle that could succeed the Chromecast Ultra. And it looks pretty slick.

Thanks to a big leak, we've also seen the new streaming box's remote, which kind of looks like a iPod — and might have the same flaw as the Apple TV remote. And this streamer might not be called the Chromecast Ultra 2 either. But will it become one of our best streaming devices? Let's dive in.

First off, leaked photos reveal it's going to be in cream, white and black, which fit in with existing rumors that it will be sold with the Nest branding. This dongle looks more like a smart home accessory than a streaming device, with a decidedly lifestyle-level appeal.

Next, look at that remote. It's got what appears to be a circular navigation dial. I assume you click on the top, left, right and bottom sides, but wonder about using it to scroll, in the circular motion. If the latter is true, they hopefully have smoother digit input recognition than you get with the Apple TV remote.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The remote also has dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, back, home, play, mute and star (which I'd guess is for Favorites). The latter half of the remote isn't in the leaks, so other buttons may be there. I'd hope for volume up and down buttons.

This device appears to be where Android TV's revamped user interface will debut. The leak includes slides that show how you can view connected smart home cameras on your account.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

Other leaked photos show YouTube TV (naturally), Netflix and HBO Now apps. I'd assume HBO Max will also be there, as HBO Max's app supports Chromecast.

The report also notes expected pricing to be around $80, pricing it above the $69 Chromecast Ultra and well below the $179 Apple TV 4K. No details about streaming quality were in the report, but since the original Chromecast Ultra supports 4K, we can safely guess this one will too.